Registration for playing on the Latrobe Legion baseball team will be completed electronically this season.
Signups will take place Sunday, April 5 from 1 to 3 p.m. Interested players can signup by contacting coach Jason Bush by text, phone, e-mail or Twitter.
Bush said that all new and former players must sign up. He can be reached by phone at 724-237-7478, via e-mail at jkz303@verizon.net or on Twitter at @jkz303Jason.
Last season, Latrobe Legion had the fourth-best record in the district, reached the semifinals of the District 31 best-of-three playoffs and capped it off by nearly advancing to the final day of the Region 7 Tournament. Latrobe is a five-time Region 7 qualifier since 2012.
