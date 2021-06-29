The American Legion District 31 playoffs may have started in earnest on Monday for Latrobe Legion.
Latrobe rallied in the middle innings to outlast Murrysville, 6-3, during a potential first-round playoff matchup between American Legion District 31 opponents on Monday at Legion-Keener Field.
Latrobe snapped a four-game skid overall — Latrobe lost four games during a weekend tournament in Morgantown, West Virginia — but the Jethawks remain red-hot in league play with another win.
Latrobe is 9-8 overall, but 9-4 in league play. That’s good enough for fourth place in league standings behind Bushy Run (14-3), Young Township (13-4) and Yough, which is 11-4. It would also give Latrobe home-field advantage in the upcoming American Legion District 31 playoffs, and if the season ended today, the Jethawks would host Murrysville in a best-of-three set starting at Legion-Keener Field.
But there’s still a long way to go before that is all sorted out. For starters, Latrobe has a return game against Murrysville, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Haymaker Park during the potential playoff showdown between the teams.
The Jethawks have seven league contests scheduled in the next six days starting tonight against Murrysville. They travel to Bushy Run on Wednesday, Hempfield East on Thursday and Kiski Valley on Friday before three rivalry games to close the regular season. Latrobe is scheduled to play a doubleheader against rival Derry, which begins at noon on Saturday at Legion-Keener Field, before the annual Fourth of July rivalry game against Unity Township 1 p.m. Sunday, also at Legion-Keener Field.
Latrobe went 0-4 during the West Virginia tournament this past weekend, but the Jethawks have now won six of seven and nine of 11 in league play.
The Jethawks opened the season with losses against Young Township and Yough, two of the league’s top three teams, before two wins against Mount Pleasant and a return victory versus Yough. The Jethawks suffered a one-run loss against first-place Bushy Run, but rattled off four straight after that, including a pair of wins against West Hempfield, a victory against Kiski Valley and another versus Hempfield East.
Latrobe suffered a one-run setback against Young Township on June 17 before a big 14-run victory against Unity Township and Monday’s three-run victory against Murrysville. All four of the Jethawks league losses — Young Township twice, Yough and Bushy Run — have come against the top three teams in league action and three of those defeats came by a combined four runs.
Murrysville opened the scoring on Monday with three runs in the top of the third, but Latrobe scored the next six. The Jethawks put up two runs in the bottom of the fourth and closed it out with a four-run fifth inning.
Vinny Amatucci led the attack with two singles, two RBI and a run scored, while Logan Short doubled and crossed twice. Erick Batista and Ben Anderson both singled and scored, while Matt Macey also added a hit and two RBI for Latrobe, which produced six runs on seven hits.
That was plenty for Jake Bradish, who tossed a complete-game victory. He struck out seven and walked two, while limiting Murrysville to three runs on just five hits.
Zach Miller guided Murrysville with two singles and a run. Jeff Downs and Connor Helm both singled and scored for Murrysville. Downs suffered the mound loss with one strikeout and four walks in one inning. Chris Pagano worked four innings with three strikeouts and two walks.
Ryan Dalcanton led off the third for Murrysville with a single, but he was picked off by Short. Downs, Helm and Miller singled in a run, but then two Latrobe errors allowed a pair of runs to score to give Murrysville the early three-run lead.
The Jethawks needed an inning to respond. Short led off with a double, while Anderson and Vinny Amatucci walked to load the bases. Bradish was hit by a pitch, plating a run, and Macey followed with a RBI single, as Latrobe cut it to a 3-2 deficit.
The Jethawks closed it out in the bottom of the fifth. Clay Petrosky led off with a walk, and Batista singled. Short followed with a walk, and Vinny Amatucci delivered a two-run single to give Latrobe the lead. After an intentional walk to Bradish, Macey grounded out into a fielder’s choice to score a run. The Jethawks then pulled off a double steal as Vinny Amatucci swiped home to complete the scoring.
———
Murrysville Latrobe ab r h ab r h
Downs 4 1 1 Petrosky 3 1 0 Helm 4 1 1 Batista 4 1 1 Miller 3 1 2 Short 3 2 1 Sciulli 2 0 0 Anderson 2 1 1 Brncic 3 0 0 V Amatcci 2 1 2 Trelor 3 0 0 Bradish 1 0 1 Pagano 2 0 0 Macey 3 0 1 Lapnese 3 0 0 Mills 2 0 0 Dalcnton 3 0 1 King 0 0 0 L Amatcci 0 0 0 Gustafsn 3 0 0
Totals 27 3 5 Totals 23 6 7Murrysville 003 000 0 — 3 5 0Latrobe 000 240 x — 6 7 2 Doubles: Short (L) Strikeouts by: Bradish-7 (L); Pagano-3, Downs-1, Brncic-0 (M) Base on balls by: Bradish-2 (L); Pagano-2, Downs-4, Brncic-0 (M) Winning pitcher: Jake Bradish Losing pitcher: Jeff Downs
