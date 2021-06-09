Latrobe Legion was forced to endure a delay for lightning, and the Jethawks didn’t get the full seven innings in, but they did enough to hand host Yough its first loss of the season, 4-2, during a shortened five-inning American Legion District 31 game played Tuesday.
Latrobe (3-2, 3-2) has now won three straight after dropping its first two games of the season.
The Jethawks suffered an eight-run setback at Young Township in an error-filled season opener, and Yough rallied in the seventh inning to hand Latrobe its second straight loss one night later. But the Jethawks swept Mount Pleasant in a doubleheader this past weekend by a 30-6 margin, and they extracted revenge against Yough with a two-run win on Tuesday.
Yough fell to 3-1 overall and in league play. Yough entered the game, outscoring the opposition 27-9 in three games. Bushy Run (5-0) and Unity Township (2-0) are now the lone unbeaten teams remaining in District 31.
Latrobe is scheduled to play again 6 p.m. Wednesday against Bushy Run at Legion-Keener Field. The Jethawks are slated to host West Hempfield on Friday and Kiski Valley on Saturday before a Sunday exhibition doubleheader against Bedford and McConnellsburg.
Yough took a 2-0 lead against Latrobe on Tuesday, but in the bottom of the second, the game was delayed by lightning for 34 minutes. That’s when the Jethawks struck. Latrobe scored two runs out of the break to tie the game, and the Jethawks added two more in the top of the fourth before the game was halted in the sixth because of darkness.
Clay Petrosky paced Latrobe at the plate with two singles and two runs scored, while Grant Dowden and Logan Bradish both singled twice. Vinny Amatucci also singled, scored and drove in a pair of runs for Latrobe, which put up four runs on eight hits.
Rayce King pitched a five-inning complete game. He only allowed two runs on five hits with three strikeouts and zero walks in the victory.
Steve Manon led Yough with two singles and two RBI. Allen Novacek also singled and scored for Yough, which scored two runs on five hits.
Vinnie Martin suffered the loss. He worked three-and-a-third innings with zero strikeouts and four walks.
Jack Sampson led off the bottom of the first with a single. After a fielder’s choice and a fly out, Martin reached on an error, and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Manon later delivered a two-run single to put Yough in front.
Latrobe rallied in the third following the half-hour lightning delay. Petrosky led off with a single and Dowden followed with a base hit. Amatucci walked to load the bases and Logan Short followed with a sacrifice fly to centerfield. Later in the inning, Logan Bradish came through with a RBI single to tie the game.
Latrobe won it in the fourth. Lucas Mills led off with a walk and Logan Gustafson sacrificed him to second. Petrosky and Dowden walked to load the bases, and Amatucci followed with the eventual game-winning two-run single to put Latrobe in front for good.
———
Latrobe Yough ab r h ab r h
Petrosky 2 2 2 Sampson 3 0 1 Dowden 3 0 2 Novacek 3 1 1 Amatucci 2 1 1 Bell 3 0 0 Short 2 0 0 Martin 2 1 0 J Bradish 3 0 1 Manon 2 0 2 Henry 0 0 0 Pritts 2 0 1 L Bradish 3 0 2 Wilkins 2 0 0 Batista 3 0 0 Royer 2 0 0 Mills 2 1 0 Park 2 0 0 King 0 0 0 Gustafson 1 0 0
Totals 21 4 8 Totals 21 2 5Latrobe 002 200 0 — 4 8 1Yough 200 000 0 — 2 5 2 Strikeouts by: King-3 (L); Martin-0, Royer-1 (Y) Base on balls by: King-0 (L); Martin-4, Royer-2 (Y) Winning pitcher: Rayce King Losing pitcher: Vinnie Martin
