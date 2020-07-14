Latrobe Legion’s Westmoreland County American League Baseball (WCALB) game scheduled for Monday against West Hempfield was postponed.
Latrobe was slated to meet West Hempfield on the road at Larry Lint Field in Hempfield, but the game was postponed and will be made up at a later date. The Jethawks return to action 6 p.m. Wednesday against Yough at Sutersville Ball Field.
Latrobe is 14-6 overall and own the top spot in WCALB play with an 11-1 record. The Jethawks downed second-place Murrysville last Thursday — a day after defeating Bushy Run, the defending American Legion District 31 champion — and won its 11th consecutive WCALB game in the process.
Murrysville continues to trail Latrobe with a 7-2 record, while Hempfield East is third at 7-3 overall. Yough (6-5) is fourth, followed by West Hempfield and Bushy Run, both with 4-5 records. Derry is seventh with a 5-7 mark, while Young Township is eighth at 3-9 and Mount Pleasant is 0-10 overall.
The Jethawks have won six straight after going 1-4 and being outscored 44-14 at a recent tournament in Jefferson, Ohio. Latrobe has scored at least nine runs in each of the last four games, reaching double digits in three of those four games. The Jethawks defeated Young Township, 12-2, last week, and rival Derry, 10-0, on the Fourth of July. They put up nine runs against Bushy Run last week and 10 more in a comeback win on Thursday against Murrysville.
Latrobe has outscored its last six opponents since the Ohio Tournament by a 59-20 margin, hitting double digits in four of its last six games. The Jethawks have bested local competition by a 90-38 margin in 12 games, en route to their 11-1 record and the top spot in the league.
Latrobe has several regular-season games remaining, including four in league play and one exhibition — and they’re all scheduled to take place away from Legion-Keener Field. After their Wednesday game at Yough, the Jethawks are scheduled to travel to Murrysville, 6 p.m. on Thursday before closing league play, 8 p.m. Thursday at Hempfield East in Hempfield Park. Latrobe plays an exhibition at Bedford, 2 p.m. Sunday and participates in a Wood Bat Classic Tournament at Washington, Pa., prior to the start of league playoffs.
The WCALB playoffs begin with a wild card game on Sunday, July 26 followed by a best-of-three quarterfinal series that starts the following day, Monday, July 27. The playoffs will lead to a championship game, currently scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 4 at a time and site to be determined.
The top three WCALB teams will advance to an eight-team regional competition, which is currently scheduled for Aug. 7-9 at Hollidaysburg. A second field location will be at Juniata Field in Altoona. The teams will include Hollidaysburg, in addition to the top two from Cambria and Central Pennsylvania, along with the top three Westmoreland County teams.
Mifflin County (8-2), Tyrone (7-2) and Mount Union (7-3) lead the Central Pennsylvania standings, while McConnellsburg (9-1), Hollidaysburg (8-2) and Bedford (8-2) are atop the Cambria rankings.
Latrobe Legion fans can also purchase official Jethawks’ merchandise now through Thursday. Visit www.latrobejethawks.com for a link to browse and purchase merchandise like pullovers, hats, hooded sweatshirts and t-shirts among other items.
