Latrobe Legion fell in four games played during the four-day wooden bat baseball tournament, which ran Friday through Sunday.
The tournament was supposed to open on Thursday, but rain moved the start to Friday, as action continued through Sunday for the Jethawks at Legion-Keener Field.
Latrobe suffered a 3-0 defeat against U.S. Elite 2021 on Friday morning and took an 8-1 setback versus the Pittsburgh Spikes – Cannon 17-and-under later in the afternoon. On Saturday morning, Latrobe fell 7-1 against Pittsburgh Outlaws 17-under, and the Jethawks lost, 8-4, versus the Pittsburgh Spikes – Forbes 17-under on Sunday.
Pittsburgh Spikes 8,
Latrobe 4
Latrobe led early in the contest, but the Pittsburgh Spikes, Forbes 17-under team used a breakout inning to double up the Jethawks.
Latrobe held a 2-1 lead through two innings, but the Spikes scored five runs in the third to open a 6-2 advantage. The teams exchanged two runs apiece in the fourth inning to set the final.
Clay Petrosky and Jake Bradish paced Latrobe at the plate with two hits apiece. Logan Gustafson, Vinny Amatucci, Logan Short, Ethan Boring and Ethan Grandgeorge also added hits for Latrobe, which produced four runs on nine hits.
Rayce King took the loss with one strikeout and one walk in two-and-a-third innings. Jake Bleehash fanned one and didn’t issue a walk in four-and-two-thirds.
Pittsburgh Outlaws 7,
Latrobe 1
Pittsburgh Outlaws 17-under scored a six-run victory that was stopped after six innings because of the time limit.
Pittsburgh led 3-0 through two innings and put up a four-run fifth for a 7-0 advantage. The Jethawks capped the scoring with a run in the sixth.
Ben Rafferty led Latrobe at the plate with a double, while Clay Petrosky, Logan Gustafson and Ben Anderson also had singles.
Peyton Henry was the losing pitcher with three strikeouts and four walks in four-and-a-third innings. Jake Bleehash fanned one and didn’t issue a walk in two thirds of an inning pitched.
Pittsburgh Spikes 8,
Latrobe 1
Pittsburgh Spikes Cannon – 17 –under took an early lead during a seven-run victory against Latrobe.
Pittsburgh scored three times in the first inning and two more in the third for an early 5-0 lead. Latrobe scored its lone run in the third and the Spikes responded with three runs in the top of the fourth.
Ben Anderson led Latrobe with two hits, including a double, while Logan Gustafson and Vinny Amatucci also added hits.
Ethan Boring took the loss with three strikeouts and a walk in three innings. Gustafson and Ben Rafferty combined for one strikeout and five walks in three innings.
U.S. Elite 3,
Latrobe 0
U.S. Elite 2021 opened the tournament against Latrobe with a three-run victory against the Jethawks.
The two teams battled through the first three innings without a run. U.S. scored twice in the fourth and added one more in the fifth for the eventual winning runs.
Tucker Knupp doubled, while Logan Gustafson and Ben Rafferty also had the hits for Latrobe.
Cam Dominick was the losing pitcher, ending with three strikeouts and zero walks in two innings. Jake Bradish earned the start with two strikeouts and two walks in two innings. Rayce King pitched three innings with two strikeouts and a walk.
———
Pittsburgh 105 200 0 — 8 11 2Latrobe 110 200 0 — 4 9 1 Doubles: Desocio (P) Strikeouts by: Bair-5 (P); King-1, Bleehash-1 (L) Base on balls by: Bair-5 (P); King-1, Bleehash-0 (L) Winning pitcher: Bair Losing pitcher: Rayce King
Pittsburgh 302 300 0 — 8 9 2Latrobe 001 000 0 — 1 4 0 Doubles: Campbell (P); Anderson (L) Triples: Blusher (P) Strikeouts by: Beneigh-8 (P); Boring-3, Gustafson-0, Rafferty-1 (L) Base on balls by: Beneigh-1 (P); Boring-1, Gustafson-3, Rafferty-2 (L) Winning pitcher: Beneigh Losing pitcher: Ethan Boring
Latrobe 000 001 0 — 1 4 2Pittsburgh 120 040 0 — 7 7 0 Doubles: Rafferty (L); Bridges (P) Strikeouts by: Sevchar-9 (P); Henry-3, Bleehash-1 (L) Base on balls by: Sevchar-2 (P); Henry-4, Bleehash-0 (L) Winning pitcher: Sevchar Losing pitcher: Peyton Henry
U.S. Elite 000 210 0 — 3 8 1Latrobe 000 000 0 — 0 3 3 Doubles: Knupp (L) Strikeouts by: Tooke-12 (U); Bradish-2, Dominick-3, King-2 (L) Base on balls by: Tooke-0 (U); Bradish-2, Dominick-0, King-1 (L) Winning pitcher: Tooke Losing pitcher: Cam Dominick
