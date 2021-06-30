The Latrobe Legion baseball team defeated a top-five team in the league standings for the third straight night.
This time it was the team at the top. And it was a decisive road victory.
Payton Henry and the Jethawks blasted first-place Bushy Run with a resounding 7-0 victory during an American Legion District 31 game played at Penn-Trafford High School.
Latrobe swept No. 5 Murrysville on back-to-back nights Monday and Tuesday before Wednesday’s road shutout of Bushy Run, the top team in the league standings.
The Jethawks lost four games during a weekend tournament in West Virginia, but they’ve been red-hot this week, as they rallied for a 6-3 victory on Monday, picked up a 12-run romp the following night and decisively shutout the No. 1 team in the league on Wednesday. Latrobe, which has outscored the opposition 28-6 during its current three-game win streak, has won eight of nine and 11 of 13 in District 31 league play.
Latrobe improved to 11-8 overall and 11-4 in league play, as the Jethawks remain in third place in the District 31 standings behind Bushy Run (15-4) and Young Township (13-4), which is second. If the season ended today, Latrobe would clinch the No. 3 overall seed and would host red-hot local rival Unity Township (8-9) in a best-of-three quarterfinal starting at Legion-Keener Field. The district playoffs are currently scheduled to begin on Tuesday.
The Jethawks have five league contests scheduled in the next four days. They travel to Hempfield East, 8 p.m. Thursday at Hempfield Park and Kiski Valley on Friday before three rivalry games to close the regular season. Latrobe shut out Hempfield East, 10-0, on June 16 at home.
Latrobe is scheduled to play a doubleheader against rival Derry, which begins at noon on Saturday at Legion-Keener Field, before the annual Fourth of July rivalry game against Unity Township, 1 p.m. Sunday, also at Legion-Keener Field.
The Jethawks opened the season with losses against Young Township and Yough, two of the league’s top four teams, before wins against Mount Pleasant and a return victory versus Yough. The Jethawks suffered a one-run loss against Bushy Run, but rattled off four straight after that, including a pair of wins against West Hempfield, a victory against Kiski Valley and another versus Hempfield East.
Latrobe suffered a one-run setback against Young Township on June 17 before a big 14-run victory against Unity Township and the current run, which includes back-to-back wins versus Murrysville to go with Wednesday’s shutout of Bushy Run. All four of the Jethawks’ league losses — Young Township twice, Yough and Bushy Run — have come against top four teams in league action, and three of those defeats came by a combined four runs.
The Jethawks suffered a 4-3 home loss against Bushy Run on June 9, but they extracted revenge with Wednesday’s shutout. Latrobe scored single runs in the first, third and fourth inning for a 3-0 lead before another run in the sixth and a breakout three-run seventh to set the final.
Henry led the way with his complete-game effort on the hill. He tossed a four-hit shutout, finishing with nine strikeouts and just one walk in seven innings.
Jake Bradish led the Latrobe Legion offense with a single and three runs, while Clay Petrosky also singled and scored twice. Rayce King drove in two and Ben Anderson doubled for Latrobe, which produced seven runs on just five hits.
William Hoffman had two of the four hits to lead Bushy Run at the plate. Matthew Lichota worked three-and-two-thirds in defeat, finishing with six strikeouts and three walks. Gavin Berardi, Gavin Good and Jacob Chrise combined to strike out two and walk six in relief.
To lead off the first inning, Petrosky walked, Erick Batista singled and Short walked, as Anderson drove home Petrosky with a sac-fly to make it 1-0.
Latrobe added another run in the top of the second. Bradish ripped a two-out single, Logan Gustafson was hit by a pitch, and Bradish came around on Petrosky’s RBI single.
An inning later, Petrosky walked, stole second with two outs and scored on an error to push Latrobe’s lead to 3-0.
In the top of the sixth, Bradish, Lou Amatucci and Gustafson all walked to load the bases. Bradish scored when Batista was hit by a pitch.
Latrobe piled on three more runs in the top of the seventh. Anderson doubled, while Bradish and Amatucci each walked. Rayce King delivered a two-run single, scoring pinch runner Dante Basciano and Bradish. Latrobe’s seventh and final run crossed on Gustafson’s suicide squeeze bunt.
Latrobe Bushy Run ab r h ab r h
Petrosky 3 2 1 Hoffmn 3 0 2 Batista 3 0 1 Scvncky 3 0 0 Short 2 0 0 Lichota 3 0 0 Krinock 0 0 0 Scott 3 0 1 Anderson 3 0 1 Defillppo 2 0 0 Bascano 0 1 0 Monroe 1 0 0 V Amatcci 4 0 0 Berardi 3 0 0 J Bradsh 2 3 1 Sabol 3 0 0 L Amatcci 2 1 0 Heilman 2 0 1 Henry 0 0 0 Bellan 1 0 0 King 3 0 1 Girard 0 0 0 L Bradsh 1 0 0 Chrise 0 0 0 Gustfsn 1 0 0
Totals 24 7 5 Totals 24 0 4Latrobe 101 101 3 — 7 5 0Bushy Run 000 000 0 — 0 4 1 Doubles: Anderson (L) Strikeouts by: Henry-9 (L); Lichota-6, Berari-2, Good-0, Chrise-0 (BR) Base on balls by: Henry-1 (L); Lichota-3, Berari-4, Good-2, Chrise-0 (BR) Winning pitcher: Payton Henry Losing pitcher: Matthew Lichota
