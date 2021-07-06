A mad dash to the finish resulted in the No. 1 overall seed for the Latrobe Legion baseball team.
One week ago, Latrobe Legion was No. 5 overall in league standings. One week and eight games later, the Jethawks are 15-9 overall, but more importantly 15-5 in league play and the No. 1 overall seed for the upcoming American Legion District 31 playoffs.
The best-of-three quarterfinal round begins with games scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Top-seeded Latrobe will host No. 8 Hempfield East at Legion-Keener Field, while No. 6 Unity Township travels to No. 3 Yough at Yough High School. No. 7 Derry will also visit No. 2 Bushy Run at Penn-Trafford High School.
The best-of-three quarterfinals continue with possible elimination games scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
No. 1 Latrobe will travel to No. 8 Hempfield East at Hempfield Park, while No. 3 Yough visits Whitney Field to face No. 6 Unity Township. No. 7 Derry will also host No. 2 Bushy Run at Derry Area High School.
A deciding third game in the best-of-three quarterfinal series will be played if necessary, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, as No. 1 Latrobe hosts No. 8 Hempfield East again, while No. 3 Yough welcomes No. 6 Unity Township, and No. 7 Derry visits No. 2 Bushy Run, all if necessary.
The best-of-three semifinal would likely begin either Friday or Saturday. The District 31 championship game will take place during the week of July 12, while the Region 7 Tournament at St. Michaels is scheduled to begin on Saturday, July 17.
Latrobe is in the district playoffs for the 31st consecutive season, a run that started in 1991. Latrobe split the season series with Hempfield East, as Hempfield East knocked off the Jethawks by one run on Monday afternoon. Latrobe shut out Hempfield East, 10-0, on June 16.
Unity also split the season series against Yough. Yough defeated Unity, 9-4, on June 15, but the Bulldogs extracted their revenge with a big 12-run victory at Whitney Field on June 28, the beginning of a season-high four-game win streak.
Bushy Run swept the season series against Derry. Bushy Run defeated Derry, 5-1, at Penn-Trafford on June 17, and again, 9-1, on June 25.
Latrobe lost four games during a tournament in West Virginia, but the Jethawks followed it up with wins in their next seven games in their climb to the top of the standings. They won eight of their final nine games in league play to snatch the top spot from other top contenders, including Bushy Run, Young Township and Yough. Latrobe’s lone loss during that stretch came on Monday afternoon in the regular-season finale when the Jethawks suffered a one-run setback against Hempfield East, a game that was tied after five complete.
Latrobe played five games in the last three days — a doubleheader against Derry on Saturday, the annual Fourth of July rivalry game versus Unity Township, and two to close out the regular season against Kiski Valley and Hempfield East on Monday.
Unity Township played twice since Friday. The Bulldogs scored a significant seven-run win against Bushy Run, which was in contention for the No. 1 overall playoff seed, before a three-run setback against Latrobe on the Fourth of July.
Derry played four times since Friday. The Eagles lost at Young Township, they were swept by Latrobe during a Saturday doubleheader, and they fell in the season finale at home against Hempfield East.
Bushy Run lost its final two games, a seven-run setback against Latrobe on Wednesday, and another seven-run loss versus Unity Township on Friday, to fall out of contention for the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. It won seven straight and nine of 10 prior to the season-ending defeats.
Latrobe won 12 of 14 and 15 of its last 18 in league play. The Jethawks outscored the opposition 73-18 in their final eight games.
Latrobe started its climb to the top with a sweep of Murrysville on back-to-back nights before a road shutout against Bushy Run, the top team in the league standings at the time. The Jethawks continued the run with a doubleheader sweep of Derry where they outscored the Eagles by a 29-0 margin before a three-run victory against Unity Township on the Fourth of July. Latrobe doubled up Kiski Valley by two runs on Monday prior to a one-run setback against Hempfield East later in the day.
The Jethawks opened the season with losses against Young Township and Yough, two of the league’s top teams, before wins against Mount Pleasant and a return victory versus Yough. The Jethawks suffered a one-run loss against Bushy Run, but rattled off four straight after that, including a pair of wins against West Hempfield, a victory against Kiski Valley and another versus Hempfield East.
Latrobe suffered a one-run setback against Young Township on June 17, before a big 14-run victory against Unity Township. Four of Latrobe’s five league losses have come against top four teams in league play. The Jethawks lost twice against Young Township, once versus Bushy Run and once against Yough — three of those defeats came by a combined four runs, and four of the setbacks came by a combined five runs.
Unity Township also finished the season on a hot streak. The Bulldogs won a season-high four consecutive games last week. They also started the season with three consecutive wins.
Unity Township snapped a four-game losing streak with a 12-run home victory last week against Yough, the No. 3 team in the league. The Bulldogs followed it up by pounding out nine runs apiece during back-to-back victories against Mount Pleasant, and they knocked off Bushy Run in a big way with a seven-run win against the top team in the league at the time. Unity Township closed the regular-season with a four-run setback against rival Latrobe on the Fourth of July.
The Bulldogs previously lost four straight and nine of 10 overall before winning four of five to close the regular season. They beat Yough and Mount Pleasant twice before a win against Bushy Run and a loss at Latrobe. Unity Township outscored the opposition 44-16 in the last five games.
Unity previously lost games against Bushy Run, Murrysville, Young Township — three of the league’s top five teams — and West Hempfield by a combined 33-7. The Bulldogs enjoyed a 10-0 victory against Kiski Valley on June 20, prior to that four-game losing streak, but they lost five straight before that from June 12-19 against Derry, Yough, Murrysville, Latrobe and Young Township by a combined 51-21 margin.
Derry played four games since Friday and fell in each. Young Township defeated Derry by six and Latrobe swept the Eagles by a 29-0 margin before a one-run setback on the Fourth of July against Hempfield East. The Eagles were outscored 46-10 in their final four games.
The Eagles went 1-3 in their previous four and they were outscored 29-8 in those contests. They lost against Bushy Run and they fell the following day against Murrysville. Derry lost the first game of a road doubleheader on June 27 against Kiski Valley before rebounding with a victory in the nightcap, the Eagles’ latest victory.
Derry opened its season with consecutive losses against Unity Township and Yough before a win against West Hempfield and another setback versus Murrysville. Then, the Eagles rattled off four straight victories, two versus Mount Pleasant, a forfeit against Young Township and a return win against Unity Township.
The Eagles lost their next three contests after their four-game win streak, falling to Yough, Bushy Run and West Hempfield before a win against Hempfield East.
Derry has lost four straight and 10 of 12 entering the playoffs.
———
American Legion
District 31
(Best-of-three)
Baseball Playoffs
Quarterfinal Round
Tuesday, July 6
No. 8 Hempfield East at No. 1 Latrobe, (Legion-Keener), 5:30 p.m.
No. 7 Derry at No. 2 Bushy Run, (Penn-Trafford High School), 5:30 p.m.
No. 6 Unity Township at No. 3 Yough (Yough High School), 5:30 p.m.
No. 5 Murrysville at No. 4 Young Township (Bertolino Field), 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 7
No. 1 Latrobe at No. 8 Hempfield East, (Hempfield Park), 5:30 p.m.
No. 2 Bushy Run at No. 7 Derry, (Derry Area High School), 5:30 p.m.
No. 3 Yough at No. 6 Unity Township (Whitney Field), 5:30 p.m.
No. 4 Young Township at No. 5 Murrysville (Haymaker Park), 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 8
No. 8 Hempfield East at No. 1 Latrobe (Legion-Keener), 5:30 p.m. (if necessary)
No. 7 Derry at No. 2 Bushy Run (Penn-Trafford High School), 5:30 p.m. (if necessary)
No. 6 Unity Township at No. 3 Yough (Yough High School), 5:30 p.m. (if necessary)
No. 5 Murrysville at No. 4 Young Township (Bertolino Field), 5:30 p.m. (if necessary)
