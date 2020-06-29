Latrobe Legion went 1-4 during five weekend games played at the Ohio Bruisers Invitational exhibition tournament in Jefferson, Ohio.
Latrobe (5-1, 8-6) won seven of its first nine games played, including a five-game winning streak prior to the tournament. Latrobe lost its exhibition season-opener against Hollidaysburg and a league game against rival Derry at Sloan Field. In the interim, Latrobe has exhibition wins against Hollidaysburg and Yough, in addition to Westmoreland County American League Baseball victories against Mount Pleasant, Yough, Hempfield East, Bushy Run and Young Township.
During the weekend tournament, Latrobe fell against Conneaut (Ohio), Wesleyville, Erie Outlaws and Braman (NY) by a combined 43-7 margin. Latrobe fell, 7-0, against Conneaut, 19-4, versus Wesleyville, 14-1, against Erie Outlaws and a one-run defeat, 3-2, against Braman. Latrobe’s lone weekend victory came against Moro Elite, 7-1, on Saturday.
Latrobe will meet Mount Pleasant, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Legion-Keener Field in a league game. Mount Pleasant will serve as the home team. The Jethawks host West Hempfield, 6 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the Fourth of July game, 1 p.m. Saturday against rival Derry at Legion-Keener Field.
Latrobe and Murrysville are tops in league play, both with a 5-1 record, while Yough is 5-2 overall and Hempfield East, fourth place at 4-2. Bushy Run is 2-2 and Derry 2-4, while West Hempfield (1-3) and Young Township (1-6) both have one win. Mount Pleasant is currently winless at 0-4 overall.
Braman (NY) 3,
Latrobe 2
A comeback bid fell just short for Latrobe Legion against New York-based Braman during the final game of the tournament.
Braman scored twice in the third inning and one more time in the fifth for a 3-0 lead. Latrobe answered in the bottom of the fifth and scored one in the seventh, but couldn’t force extra innings.
Tucker Knupp led Latrobe at the plate with two hits, including a double, while Ben Rafferty also singled twice. Clay Petrosky, Jake Bradish and Drew Clair also singled for Latrobe, which scored two runs on seven hits.
Peyton Henry took the loss with eight strikeouts and four walks in five innings. Ben Anderson tossed two innings, ending with one strikeout and three walks.
Fintoy was the winning pitcher, going the distance with three strikeouts and a walk, while allowing two runs on seven hits.
Latrobe 7,
Moro Elite 1
The game was tied early until Latrobe broke it open for the eventual six-run victory.
Moro scored the first run in the second inning and Latrobe evened the score in the bottom of the third. The Jethawks took the lead for good thanks to a three-run fourth and added insurance with three more runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Anderson, Rafferty, Vinnie Amatucci and Ethan Boring provided the offense, as Latrobe scored seven runs on just four hits. Boring’s hit was a double.
Bradish pitched a complete game for the mound victory. He went six innings, ending with five strikeouts and zero walks, while only giving up one run on six hits.
Stanos took the loss for Moro Elite. He went three-plus innings with four strikeouts and five walks.
Conneaut 7,
Latrobe 0
Latrobe managed just three hits during a loss against Conneaut.
Conneaut tallied three times in the third and four more runs in the fourth inning to complete the scoring.
Boring, Anderson and Logan Gustafson had the lone Latrobe hits.
Rafferty suffered the loss, working three-and-two-thirds innings with two strikeouts and a walk. Matt Macey and Peyton Henry combined for three strikeouts and zero walks in two-and-a-thirds inning of relief.
Ryan Calvert was the winning pitcher with nine strikeouts and four walks in five innings. Kevin Spehar fanned one without issuing a walk in two innings of relief.
Nick Stoltz tripled and Zach Houghtaling doubled to lead the Conneaut offense.
Erie 14,
Latrobe 1
The Erie Outlaws scored in every inning but one during a 13-run victory against Latrobe.
Erie started the game with a four-run first and tacked on single runs in the second and third for an early 6-0 lead. Erie scored once more in the fifth and seven times in the seventh inning before Latrobe scored its lone run.
Nick Antus led the Latrobe offense with a double, while Anderson, Amatucci and Jake Albaugh all provided singles.
Rayce Kiing took the loss, fanning two and walking a pair in four-and-a-third innings. Jake Bleehash and Ethan Grandgeorge combined for two strikeouts and two walks in one-and-two-thirds innings of relief.
Rockne led the Erie attack with a triple, while Colvin and Folmer both doubled. Colvin was the winning pitcher with two strikeouts and a walk in three innings. Rockne also tossed three innings with five strikeouts and two walks.
Wesleyville 19,
Latrobe 4
Latrobe held the early lead, but the Wesleyville attack came alive in a game that was halted by the 15-run rule.
Latrobe led 2-1 after one inning, but Wesleyville scored 10 times in the bottom of the second for an 11-2 lead. Latrobe tacked on two more runs in the top of the third, but Wesleyville broke out again for an eight-run third.
Anderson paced Latrobe at the plate with two hits, including a double, while Clay Petrosky also added a two-bagger. Bradish and Rafferty also singled for Latrobe, which came through with four runs on five hits.
Gustafson was the losing pitcher with one strikeout and two walks in one-and-a-third innings. Macey, Henry, and Ethan Grandgeorge combined for four strikeouts and five walks in one-and-a-third innings.
Wilson tripled for Wesleyville, which scored 19 runs on 12 hits. Johnson was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts and a walk in three innings.
———Braman 002 010 0 — 3 4 0Latrobe 000 010 1 — 2 7 1 Doubles: Knupp (L) Strikeouts by: Henry-8, Anderson-1 (L); Fintoy-3 (B) Base on balls by: Henry-4, Anderson-3 (L); Fintoy-1 (B) Winning pitcher: Fintoy Losing pitcher: Peyton Henry
Erie 411 017 0 — 14 16 1Latrobe 000 001 0 — 1 4 3 Doubles: Antus (L); R Colvin, Folmer (E) Triples: Rockne (E) Strikeouts by: King-2, Bleehash-2, Grandgeorge-0 (L); Rockne-5, R Colvin-2 (E) Base on balls by: King-2, Bleehash-2, Grandgeorge-0 (L); Rockne-2, R Colvin-1 (E) Winning pitcher: Rockne Losing pitcher: Rayce King
Moro Elite 010 000 0 — 1 6 3Latrobe 001 303 0 — 7 4 1 Doubles: Boring (L) Strikeouts by: Bradish-5 (L); Stanos-4, Graycheck-0, Jones-3, Ciarrello-0 (ME) Base on balls by: Bradish-0 (L); Stanos-5, Graycheck-2, Jones-2, Ciarrello-1 (ME) Winning pitcher: Jake Bradish Losing pitcher: Stanos
Latrobe 202 000 0 — 4 5 5Wesleyville 1(10)8 000 0 — 19 12 1 Doubles: Petrosky, Anderson (L) Triples: Wilson (W) Strikeouts by: Gustafson-1, Macey-2, Henry-1, Grandgeorge-1 (L); Johnson-5 (W) Base on balls by: Gustafson-2, Macey-1, Henry-2, Grandgeorge-2 (L); Johnson-1 (W) Winning pitcher: Johnson Losing pitcher: Logan Gustafson
Latrobe 000 000 0 — 0 3 2Conneaut 003 400 x — 7 8 1 Doubles: Houghtaling (C) Triples: Stoltz (C) Strikeouts by: Rafferty-2, Macey-2, Henry-1 (L); Calvert-9, Spehar-1 (C) Base on balls by: Rafferty-1, Macey-0, Henry-0 (L); Calvert-4, Spehar-0 (C) Winning pitcher: Ryan Calvert Losing pitcher: Ben Rafferty
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.