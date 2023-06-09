The Latrobe Jethawks Post 515 team earned a 10-0 shutout victory on the road Wednesday, June 7, over Somerset Baseball Club Post 181 in American Legion Baseball action.

The Jethawks jumped out to an early lead with three runs in the top of the second inning. The Latrobe team followed with two runs in the fifth, one in the sixth, and four in the seventh and final inning for a 10-0 win.

