The Latrobe Jethawks Post 515 team earned a 10-0 shutout victory on the road Wednesday, June 7, over Somerset Baseball Club Post 181 in American Legion Baseball action.
The Jethawks jumped out to an early lead with three runs in the top of the second inning. The Latrobe team followed with two runs in the fifth, one in the sixth, and four in the seventh and final inning for a 10-0 win.
Logan Bradish led the way for the Jethawks as he was 1 for 3 with one home run, two runs scored and two RBIs. Teammate Vincent Amatucci also cleared the fence as he went 2 for 3 with one home run, one double, one run scored and one RBI. Louis Amatucci also hit a double for Latrobe as he finished 1 for 4, scoring one run. Haden Sierocky was 1 for 4 in the game, scoring one run and one RBI. Colin Bush was 1 for 4, scoring one run. Dominick Cararini was 1 for 2 in the game with two runs scored, one RBI and three stolen bases. Duncan Foust had one run, one RBI and one stolen base for Latrobe, while teammate Erick Batista scored one run.
Somerset was led by Zane Hagans, who was 2 for 3 with one stolen base. Cole Johnson, Lane Lambert and Ryan Sechler were each 1 for 3 in the loss. Somerset left six batters on base throughout the game.
Starting pitcher Adam Moreland earned the win for Latrobe as he scattered five hits and three walks over six innings of work. He struck out five batters in the win before handing off the ball to teammate Cole Short, who struck out one batter and issued one base on balls in one inning of relief work.
Hunter Krotzer was on the losing side of the hill for Somerset as he gave up five runs (three earned runs) on one hit in five innings of work. He struck out three batters and walked three. Colt Hagans made a relief appearance, giving up one run on one hit in one inning of work. He struck out two and walked one. Isaac Jamison closed out the game as he gave up four runs on five hits in one inning of work. He struck out two batters but was tagged for two home runs.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.