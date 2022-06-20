The Latrobe Jethawks took a break from American Legion District 31 play this weekend to travel to Bridgeport, W. Va., to participate in the Timbuck Shields Tournament.
Friday, the Jethawks gave up an early lead as Bridgeport rallied in the bottom of the seventh to tie 5-all in the opening game of pool play.
Bridgeport got on the scoreboard first going up 3-0 after the first inning.
Latrobe would answer in the top of the third, scoring two runs to make it a 3-2 contest.
The Jethawks would knot the score at 3-3 with a run in the fourth, before taking the lead in the top of the fifth.
Bridgeport tied the game in the seventh.
The game was called at 5-5 due to the tournament’s time limit.
Broderick Schreyer had the Jethawks’ only extra-base hit of the game, a double.
Adam Moreland pitched six innings for Latrobe, where he struck out two and walked one.
Latrobe 2,
Barboursville 1 (8 inns.)
Barboursville scored its sole run in the top of the fourth as Latrobe would rally late to take the win Saturday.
The Jethawks tied the game in the bottom of the fifth.
The game would go to extra innings, where in the bottom of the eighth on a walk-off single by Logan Bradish, the Jethawks scored the winning win to take the game at 2-1.
Broderick Schreyer earned the run for Latrobe. He went six innings, striking out four and walking three.
Latrobe 10,
Potomac Valley 3
In bracket play, Latrobe earned the No. 2 seed with its play the previous two days. With their seeding, the Jethawks faced the No. 7 seed Potomac Valley Sunday.
Although Potomac Valley got on the scoreboard 2-0 after the first half-inning of play, Latrobe got its bats working and would have a 10-2 lead after three innings.
Potomac Valley would add another run in the top of the fifth, but it was a case of too little, too late to overtake the Jethawks’ sizable lead.
Louie Amatucci and Rayce King hit a double apiece for the Jethawks. Jake Albaugh got the win as he pitched four innings, striking out nine and walking four.
Bridgeport 5, Latrobe 4
After battling to a tie on the opening night of the tournament, Bridgeport edged Latrobe 5-4 in six innings as the game was called due to the tournament time limit in the semifinals of the Timbuck Shields Tournament Sunday.
Latrobe wasted no time getting two runs in the bottom of the first.
Bridgeport would take the lead for good in the third inning when it plated three runs to go up 3-2. Latrobe tied the game 3-3 in the fourth before Bridgeport scored another two runs in the fifth to retake the lead and get the win.
Logan Short and Erick Batista had a double each for Latrobe. Batista took the loss. He struck out four and walked three in four-plus innings.
After the tournament, Latrobe sits at 14-1-1 overall and 10-0 in District 31 play. The Jethawks return to league play on June 22 as they travel to Bushy Run.
