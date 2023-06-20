The Latrobe Jethawks Post 515 team earned a 9-4 road win Monday, June 19, over Blairsville in American Legion Baseball action.
Haden Sierocky, who was credited with the win as the starting pitcher for the Jethawks, helped his own cause at the plate as he was 1 for 4 with a solo home run.
Locked in a scoreless tie through three innings of play, the Jethawks finally broke through with one run in the top of the fourth for a 1-0 lead. Latrobe added three runs apiece in the fifth and sixth innings, and two more in the seventh for a 9-0 advantage. Blairsville finally broke through in the home half of the seventh and final frame as the team plated four runs before making the final out in the Jethawks’ 9-4 victory.
Sierocky was complemented at the plate by teammate Colin Bush, who was 2 for 3 for Latrobe with one double and two runs scored. Fellow Jethawk Erick Batista was 3 for 4 with one double, two runs scored and three RBIs. Louis Amatucci also enjoyed a multi-hit performance as he was 2 for 5 with three RBIs. Duncan Foust finished 1 for 3 with one run scored. Dominick Cararini was 1 for 3 with one run scored and one RBI. Jacob Albaugh and Mason Hrubes scored one run apiece for Latrobe. Logan Bradish was credited with one RBI for the Jethawks.
Blairsville was led at the plate by Cole Kennedy-Citeroni and Hunter Riggle, who were both 3 for 4 in the game. Kennedy-Citeroni was credited with one RBI for Blairsville. Avery Foreman had the team’s lone extra-base hit – a double – as he was 1 for 3 with one run scored. Samuel Yanits was 1 for 4 with one run scored and 2 RBIs. Cameron Reaugh and Nicholas Vadala scored one run apiece for Blairsville.
Sierocky earned the win for the Jethawks as he scattered four hits in six innings of work on the mound. He struck out six batters and walked two. He was relieved by Bush, who pitched the seventh and final inning, giving up four runs on four hits. He struck out two batters and issued one base on balls.
Holden Fridley took the loss for Blairsville as he gave up four runs on four hits in five innings. He struck out one and issued one base on balls in the game. He was relieved by Gavin Steeves, who contributed 1.1 innings of work on the hill. He gave up five runs on five hits while striking out one batter and walking three. Riggle was credited with recording the final two outs for Blairsville. He gave up one hit and walked one batter.
The Jethawks outhit the opposition 10-8. Both teams committed two errors in the field.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
