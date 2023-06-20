The Latrobe Jethawks Post 515 team earned a 9-4 road win Monday, June 19, over Blairsville in American Legion Baseball action.

Haden Sierocky, who was credited with the win as the starting pitcher for the Jethawks, helped his own cause at the plate as he was 1 for 4 with a solo home run.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.