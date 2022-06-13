It was a battle of the top two teams in American Legion District 31 Saturday as Latrobe traveled to Bertolino Field to face Young Township.
The Jethawks continued their impressive weekend of offense with its second shutout in as many days as this time it blanked Young Township 8-0.
Between this game and its one Friday night at Derry, Latrobe tallied 20 runs on 16 hits.
Latrobe’s Payton Henry continued to rack up the strikes as well. He struck out 12 and walked two in his seven innings pitched.
Latrobe got the score started in the first inning when Vinny Amatucci singled in Louie Amatucci to put the Jethawks into a 1-0 lead. It would be a lead Latrobe would not lose.
The Jethawks would add another run in the second inning when Tyler Fazekas hit a sac fly to drive in Jake Albaugh, making it 2-0.
Bats would go silent until the sixth inning, when Latrobe added another two runs.
In the seventh inning, the Jethawks doubled their output in the first six innings, posting another four runs.
Vinny Amatucci had a triple on the day for Latrobe, while Dustin Coleman and Braden Staats had a double apiece for Young Township.
The win moved Latrobe to 10-0 overall and 8-0 in district play, while Young Township falls to 7-3 overall and 7-3 in district.
Latrobe 12, Derry 0
Latrobe looked to keep its perfect streak intact traveling to Derry on Friday.
With a 12-0 win, the Jethawks moved to 9-0 overall and 7-0 in district.
Latrobe posted two runs in each of the first three innings to go up 6-0 before it would add another six runs in the fifth inning.
Latrobe’s Payton Henry had the only extra-base hit of the game, a double.
Rayce King pitched four inning en route to the win. He struck out three and walked none in his effort. Nick Thomas got the loss for Derry. He went all five innings, striking out four and walking eight.
The win kept Latrobe perfect on the season at 9-0 overall and 7-0 in district play, and sitting atop of the District 31 standings. Young Township remains in second place at 7-3.
Latrobe will host Bushy Run Monday at 6 p.m. at Legion-Keener Park.
---
Latrobe 8 Young Twp. 0
ab r h ab r h Batista 4 0 1 Felix 3 0 0 L.Amatucci 3 2 2 Coleman 3 0 1 Zaccagnini 0 0 0 Staats 3 0 1 Short 4 0 1 Ross 2 0 1 Moreland 0 0 0 Reeping 3 0 0 V.Amatucci 4 0 2 Marino 2 0 0 Styachula 0 0 0 Calderon 1 0 0 Henry 4 1 0 Lasser 2 0 0 Albaugh 2 2 0 Johnston 0 0 0 King 2 1 0 Kavalic 3 0 0 Fazekas 3 1 1 Simpson 1 0 0 Schreyer 3 1 1 Fairbanks 1 0 0 Totals 27 8 7 Totals 24 0 3
Latrobe 110 002 4 — 8 7 1 Young Twp 000 000 0 — 0 3 5 Doubles: YT: Coleman, Staats. Triples: L-V. Amatucci. Strikeouts by: L: Henry-12. YT: Coleman-10. Winning pitcher: Payton Henry. Losing pitcher: Dustin Colman.
---
Latrobe 12 Derry 0 ab r h ab r h Batista 2 3 1 Ray 3 0 0 L.Amatucci 2 1 0 Watson 2 0 1 Zaccagini 0 1 0 Baker 1 0 0 Short 2 0 1 Penicln 2 0 1 V.Amatucci 4 0 2 Madatic 2 0 0 Stynachula 0 1 0 Syphan 2 0 0 Albaugh 4 1 1 Foust 2 0 0 Fazekas 2 2 1 Ward 2 0 0 Lemmon 0 0 0 Thomas 1 0 0 Totals 24 12 9 Totals 17 0 2
