The Latrobe Jethawks team opened its 2023 American Legion Baseball season with two exhibition games Saturday, May 27, at Rosa-Oglietti Park in Derry Township.
The Jethawks played Bedford in the morning and Somerset in the afternoon.
In the first game against Bedford, the teams played to a 6-6 tie due to tournament time limit rules.
Cole Short threw five innings for Latrobe and struck out six batters.
Haden Sierocky was 2 for 4 in the game as he hit one double and scored one run for the Jethawks. He was joined by Vinny Amatucci, who was 1 for 3 with one double and scored twice. Colin Bush was 2 for 3 with an RBI, one stolen base and one run. Mason Hrbus was 1 for 3 in the game with one double and one run.
The Jethawks won the afternoon game as they knocked off the Somerset team by a 12-2 score.
Sierocky was credited with the win as he struck out nine batters.
Hrbus was a perfect 2 for 2 at the plate as he hit one double, scored twice and brought in two runs. Amatucci was 2 for 3 as he hit one double, scored once and brought in three runs. Adam Moreland finished the game 1 for 2 with one double, one run and an RBI.
According to the Latrobe Jethawks’ website, the team’s next game is scheduled for 2 p.m. June 4 at Legion-Keener Park against Blairsville.
More information can be found at latrobejethawks.com. Follow the team on Twitter @LatrobeJethawks.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
