The Latrobe Jethawks’ two-game winning streak came to a halt after an 8-4 defeat at the hands of Bushy Run Wednesday evening at Legion-Keener Park.
Bushy Run scored eight runs in the first three innings and the Jethawks were unable to recover even after chipping away at the lead late in the game.
“I am disappointed, but I am not angry,” Latrobe Manager Jason Bush said. “We are always going to try to take away the positives. When we’ve struggled this season, we have struggled with beating ourselves.”
The Jethawks were stagnant on offense, only recording six hits against Bushy Run starting pitcher Nolan Marasti. Colin Bush was the lone Jethawk to record more than one hit as he went 2 for 3 with two singles.
Erick Batista added one single, while also reaching on a walk for Latrobe. Louie Amatucci had a hit as well for the Jethawks. Logan Bradish recorded a hit as did Vinny Amatucci. Both Bradish and Amatucci came around to score and Batista scored the other two runs for Latrobe.
Jack Stynchula was dominant in relief for the Jethawks. Stynchula pitched 4.1 innings, shutting out Bushy Run, giving up only one hit, while also striking out three batters and walking two batters.
“The No. 1 positive to come out of this game was how well Jack Stynchula pitched in relief,” Bush said. “We have a lot of games coming up and he was able to save the bullpen and really kept us in the ball game, so that was a positive.”
Bushy Run got the scoring started in the first inning. Matt Lichota and Brody Hoffman both walked to start the top half of the first inning. Lichota stole second and third, before scoring on a wild pitch by Jacob Albaugh to give Bushy Run a 1-0 lead.
Albaugh bounced back to get two quick outs before Charles Fontana singled in Hoffman to increase Bushy Run’s lead to 2-0 heading into the bottom half of the inning.
The Jethawks answered right back in the home half of the inning as Batista led off with a single to left field and Louie Amatucci advanced him to second on a sacrifice bunt. After a groundout, Vinny Amatucci came through with a two-out two-strike single through the left side that scored Batista, cutting the Bushy Run lead in half at 2-1.
Haden Sierocky reached on an error by the second baseman and Bush followed with a line drive RBI-single to right field, scoring Amatucci to tie the game at 2-2. The Jethawks left the bases loaded as Bushy Run limited the damage heading into the second inning.
Bushy Run scored three more in the bottom of the second to regain the lead. Lichota ripped an RBI-single that scored Johnathan Lovre. Hoffman picked up an RBI on a groundout to shortstop and Carmen Metcalfe hit an RBI-single that gave Bushy Run a 5-2 lead and held Latrobe scoreless in the bottom half of the inning as the game headed to the third inning.
The offensive outburst for Bushy Run continued in the top of the third as they scored three more runs to increase the team’s lead to 8-2, forcing Latrobe to pull starting pitcher Albaugh.
The next couple of innings were quiet before Latrobe cut into the Bushy Run lead in the fifth. Batista led off with a walk. After a strikeout, Bradish ripped a single to center field and as Batista was advancing to third base, the throw from the center fielder went out of play, allowing Batista to score and Bradish to advance to third base.
In the next at-bat, Vinny Amatucci hit an RBI-groundout to second base, scoring Bradish, cutting the Bushy Run lead to 8-4. Neither team was able to score any additional runs as Bushy Run secured the four-run win.
The Jethawks return to action tonight when they play host to the Homer City Post 493 Bearcats at 6 p.m. at Legion-Keener Park.
