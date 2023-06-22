Colin Bush grounds one out

Jethawk Colin Bush was the lone Jethawk to record more than one hit Wednesday as he went 2 for 3 with two singles against Bushy Run. Bush is shown batting in a game played Tuesday against Hempfield East.

 PHOTO BY JULIE WATKINS

The Latrobe Jethawks’ two-game winning streak came to a halt after an 8-4 defeat at the hands of Bushy Run Wednesday evening at Legion-Keener Park.

Bushy Run scored eight runs in the first three innings and the Jethawks were unable to recover even after chipping away at the lead late in the game.

