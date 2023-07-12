The Latrobe Little League 8-10-year-old All-Star team is scheduled to play 5 p.m. July 17, against Ingomar Franklin Park Little League in the Section 2 Tournament.
The games will be hosted by West Middlesex Little League, and played at the league’s VFW fields.
The Latrobe All-Stars recently won the Pennsylvania 8-10-year-old District 26 Baseball Championship after sweeping a best-of-three series against West Point.
The Latrobe All-Stars clinched the district flag with an 8-2 win Friday, July 7, over West Point. Latrobe won Game 1 by a 3-2 score in action Wednesday, July 5.
Ingomar Franklin Park Little League’s 8-10-year-old All-Star team on July 7 captured the Pennsylvania 8-10-year-old District 4 Baseball Championship by sweeping Norwin in two games.
The 7:30 p.m. game July 17 features Bullskin Township Little League against Hermitage Little League.
This is a double elimination tournament with the winner advancing to the Pennsylvania State Tournament.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
