After yielding three runs to Frontier Club (1-7) in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game at five runs apiece, Latrobe FOE (1-7) regrouped in time to score a walk-off 6-5 win Sunday, May 21, in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action.
FOE jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead before Frontier Club scored one run in the top of the second inning to trim the margin in half. FOE responded with two runs in the home half of the third inning, and scored another run in the bottom of the fifth inning for a 5-1 lead. Frontier Club responded with one run in the top of the sixth inning and three runs in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game at 5-5. FOE then plated one run in the bottom of the seventh inning for the 6-5 walk-off victory.
FOE was led at the plate by Ethan Goughneour, who was 3 for 4 with one home run, one double and two runs scored. Teammate River Jones was 1 for 1 on the day as he scored three runs for FOE. Zack Flick was 2 for 3 at the plate for the victors.
Karter Fulton was 3 for 4 with one triple, one double and one run scored for Frontier Club. He was complemented by teammate Connor Rose, who was 2 for 2 with one double and one run scored. Aaryn Chappel was 1 for 4 with a triple and scored one run for Frontier Club.
Goughneour was on the hill for FOE and went the distance as he struck out eight batters and issued two walks.
Fulton started the game for Frontier Club as he fanned six and issued five free passes. Blaise Bayus entered the game in relief, striking out four batters. Chappel closed out the game for Frontier Club as he issued one free pass.
