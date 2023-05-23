After yielding three runs to Frontier Club (1-7) in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game at five runs apiece, Latrobe FOE (1-7) regrouped in time to score a walk-off 6-5 win Sunday, May 21, in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action.

FOE jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead before Frontier Club scored one run in the top of the second inning to trim the margin in half. FOE responded with two runs in the home half of the third inning, and scored another run in the bottom of the fifth inning for a 5-1 lead. Frontier Club responded with one run in the top of the sixth inning and three runs in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game at 5-5. FOE then plated one run in the bottom of the seventh inning for the 6-5 walk-off victory.

