Knocking perennial powerhouse Penn-Trafford field hockey out of its stay at the top of the WPIAL Class 2A could be seen as a Sisyphean act.
Sisyphus, of the Greek myth, was forced to roll a boulder up a hill for eternity. Every time, he got the boulder near the top; it would just roll back down the hill to only have him start again.
So would seem the task of the Greater Latrobe field hockey team as the Lady Wildcats faced the Warriors in the championship game of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs Saturday at Cameron Stadium on the campus of Washington & Jefferson College.
But Wildcats coach Jeff Giordan sees it a bit differently. He sees it as more a tale of Davey and Goliath.
“If anybody is going to try and take the juggernaut down, it is us,” he said. “We didn’t get some bounces early. It is hard to get out of a hole against a team like Penn-Trafford.”
And so it was as Penn-Trafford won its seventh WPIAL Class 2A title in a 4-1 win over Greater Latrobe.
After a scoreless first quarter, Penn-Trafford broke the scoring drought in the second quarter when Madison Keenan got the Warriors on the scoreboard at 1-0.
“We had to change our tactics a bit because of the heat and other things,” Giordan said. “We had to play a little bit tighter all over the field. We tried to move the ball and make it easier to move the ball because the turf here is not quite as fast as some of the turfs we’ve played on.”
Just over two minutes later, Ella Morocco added another Penn-Trafford goal to increase its lead to 2-0 before halftime.
Gracie Eshelman added to the Warriors’ lead in the third quarter with a goal to push the score to 3-0.
The Wildcats got its score when Emma Cowan, who was positioned slightly askew of the Warriors’ goal, was fed the ball by Lauren Sapp and Cowan found the back of the cage to get Greater Latrobe on the scoreboard at 3-1.
“We got a goal,” Giordan said. “That was my goal at halftime, we have to change the zero to a one. If we change it to a one, then that is a start. If we don’t change it to a one, then we don’t have a chance at all. Emma, who scored the goal, she has played some bit parts. It just so happened that not too long after she got on the field, she was in the right spot and put it in the goal. She is a senior. She doesn’t get as much playing time as the others, but when you work hard at practice and you get put in an environment like this and that happens, it is good because at least we know that we are coaching the right stuff.”
Ava Hershberger rounded out the scoring, extending Penn-Trafford’s lead to 4-1 in the fourth quarter.
For Giordan and his 18 seniors it was not the ending that he envisioned but he is grateful for the journey.
“I’m just happy that we got back and we enjoyed the experience in the new environment (at Washington & Jefferson),” he said.
