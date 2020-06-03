Latrobe Elks Golf Club will host the Tom Mailey Memorial Junior Golf Tournament on Monday, June 8. The annual tournament is celebrating its 52nd year.
The free tournament is open to all youth golfers male and female 18 and younger and includes an 18-hole round of golf, range balls, green fees and a snack after nine holes.
There are three divisions, which include the Senior Division (17-18), Junior Division (14-16) and the 13 and younger category. The tournament begins at 9 a.m. Golfers can register for the tournament by phoning the Latrobe Elks Pro Shop at 724-539-1582 by June 7.
In 1957, Tom Mailey won the Elks youth golf tournament, which was then named the Jaycees Junior Golf Tournament. In 1968, the Latrobe Elks and Latrobe Jaycees established the youth tournament in memory of Tom, renaming it the Tom Mailey Memorial Junior Golf Tournament.
Mailey was a 1958 graduate of the former Latrobe High School and a 1962 graduate of West Point (United States Military Academy). He was enrolled in a nuclear physics graduate program at Ohio State University when he was killed in an automobile accident in 1964.
In 1968, the inaugural year of the Tom Mailey Memorial Junior Golf Tournament, Tom’s younger brother, Patrick Mailey, won the event with a score of 68, still the lowest score after 50-plus years of competition.
Tom Mailey’s parents, George and Elizabeth Mailey, co-sponsored the tournament until their deaths. Patrick and sisters Anne Mailey and Jane Mailey Shine (now deceased) have co-sponsored the tournament since 1985, keeping their brother’s memory, and their family golf legacy alive.
“This tournament means a great deal to my family and I,” Patrick Mailey said. “It always has, and it always will. Honoring our brother is incredibly important.
“Golf is a great sport and my brother, sister and parents would also want this tradition to continue. It’s a joy to see young men and women enjoying this great game.”
Last year, the event featured 31 golfers, comprised of 28 boys and three girls. In Division I, Aidan Bushey earned first place with a round of 82. He beat Darick Hrtyanski, who also shot 82, in a playoff.
Alex Turowski shot a 78 to capture the Division II title, finishing ahead of runner-up Patrick Driscoll, who shot an 84. Turowski was also the event’s low score medalist. Nicholas Turowski finished with a 79 for a convincing victory in Division III.
