It was exactly the kind of game one would expect when the Latrobe Jethawks traveled to Whitney Field to face the Unity Bulldogs Friday in American Legion District 31 baseball.
It was a pitchers’ duel that was decided by a couple of plays with Latrobe getting the edge, winning 2-0.
“It is tough to win over here,” Latrobe head coach Jason Bush said. “The rivalry, a Friday night, and everybody was out. It was a good win.”
It was a game that was controlled by the pitchers. With Rayce King starting for the Jethawks, he faced Alex Woodring for Unity.
Both pitchers kept the game scoreless through three innings.
It was in the top-of-the-fourth inning when Latrobe broke open the deadlock and posted the only two runs of the game.
Payton Henry hit into a fielder’s choice with Unity going to second base allowing Vinny Amatucci to score from third base, putting the Jethawks up 1-0.
Next, Jake Albaugh hit a solid grounder to shortstop that was fumbled; it would drive in Latrobe’s second run of the inning making the score 2-0.
“It was a good old-fashioned pitchers duel,” Latrobe head coach Jason Bush said. “I thought both pitchers did an outstanding job. Rayce (King) was just outstanding for us today. We put that one inning together where we did well. When you think of what people call ‘pure baseball,’ this had it all. There were some good plays in the outfield. There were a couple of balls that were struck really well. It was pitched well. There were hardly any errors. It was just a really good baseball game between two good baseball teams.”
After the big fourth inning for Latrobe, the game again fell back into the control of the pitchers as neither would concede another run.
Unity looked like it was going to answer in the bottom-of-the-fourth inning, when Chase Sickenberger hit a double, but King would get Latrobe out of the inning, leaving Sickenberger stranded on base.
The Bulldogs would leave another runner on base in the bottom-of-the-fifth inning and that would be as close as they would get.
“There is not much you can say, it was a really good baseball game,” Unity head coach Glen Stott said. “Rayce pitched really well. There is nothing you can say other than we came out on the wrong end. We will get them. There were a couple of close plays that if they would have gone the other way … The boys played awesome. We got this out of the way and now we will start racking up some wins.”
King struck out five and walked none for Latrobe. Woodring struck out four and walked one.
The win moved Latrobe to 5-0. The Jethawks would then move to 6-0 Saturday with a 6-3 win over Mount Pleasant. Unity stands at 1-3.
“We have to keep going up,” Bush said. “We want to keep this thing rolling for as long as we can. I’m really proud of the kids, and they are feeling good about themselves right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.