The Latrobe Jethawks’ opportunity for their third straight District 31 Championship fell short at the hands of top-seeded and regular season champion Bushy Run by a final score of 6-2 in the finals of the Pennsylvania District 31 American Legion tournament Wednesday night at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City.
The loss for Latrobe ends its impressive 10-game winning streak but does not end the team’s season. The Jethawks had already qualified for the Region 7 tournament and due to them hosting the state tournament, Latrobe has qualified for that as well.
“This group is resilient,” Latrobe Manager Jason Bush said. “All along they knew, we didn’t have to win the District 31 Championship to keep playing, so they could have just cruised, but (the team) didn’t do that. They wanted to win the District 31 Championship for the third year in a row, but unfortunately, we didn’t do that.”
Latrobe will travel to Bald Eagle for the Region 7 tournament, with pool play starting this Saturday and going through Monday, with single elimination play to take place Tuesday.
“We still have a whole other season to play now,” Bush said. “We are going to go to State College, spend time with each other and have a good time. Now the team’s goal is not just to go up there and participate because we know we’re already in the state tournament, but we want to go up there and win that thing. These guys are little bit ticked off right now and they have a little bad taste in their mouth, and maybe that’s a good thing.”
Latrobe was stymied by Bushy Run starting pitcher Johnathan Lovre, who pitched six strong innings, limiting the Jethawks to two runs on just three hits, while also striking out four batters. Peyton Bigler came on to close the championship out for Bushy run, inducing a 1-6-3 double play to end the game.
Despite taking the loss on the mound, Logan Bradish was still strong for the Jethawks on the mound, as he has been all season. Bradish pitched 5.1 innings, giving up six runs (three earned) on nine hits, while striking out four batters and walking two.
“Logan was great (Wednesday), he did his job,” Bush said. “When we get into the outfield after the games, we always talk about the good (things) first and we said our pitching was good enough to win the game. We didn’t come up with some key hits and we kicked the ball around, but our pitching did a good enough job to win the game.”
Bradish, along with Vincent Amatucci, Haden Sierocky and Leo Bazala, were the lone Jethawks to record hits Wednesday evening. Amatucci and Sierocky delivered the two clutch RBI-singles for Latrobe in the third inning to tie the contest up at 2-2.
“Big-time players make big-time plays,” Bush said. “Vinny has been around here for a long time and he’s playing ball at St. Vincent and Haden is on his way to Seton Hill and that’s what you kind of expect from (Haden and Vinny). They lead not only with their mouths but they also lead with their actions and the way they play on the baseball field. They are big-time players and the RBI-hits they had doesn’t surprise me in any way, shape or form.”
Latrobe was playing behind from the very beginning. After the Jethawks went down 1-2-3 in the top of the first, Bushy Run sent eight players to the plate in the bottom of the inning, scoring two runs to take a 2-0 lead.
Bradish escaped major damage as he stranded runners on second and third to end the inning.
After a scoreless second inning, Latrobe tied it up in the top of the third inning. After a fly out, Louis Amatucci was hit by a pitch and advanced to second base on a passed ball. Bradish followed and was caught looking, before Vincent Amatucci followed with a two-out RBI-single to center field, scoring his brother, Louis, to cut the Bushy Run lead in half at 2-1.
After Vincent Amatucci advanced to second base on the throw to home, Sierocky ripped a ball off of the pitcher, Lovre, and shot into center field for an RBI-single, scoring Vincent Amatucci to tie the game at 2-2. Sierocky was caught stealing at second base to end the inning.
From that point on, it was all Bushy Run. They outscored Latrobe 4-0 over the final three and a half innings, including scoring three runs in the home half of the sixth frame to add some insurance to their lead, before cruising to the 6-2 win.
