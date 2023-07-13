Jethawks lose District 31 American Legion final

The Latrobe Jethawks dropped a 6-2 game Wednesday to Bushy Run in the finals of the Pennsylvania District 31 American Legion tournament played at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City. Vincent Amatucci is shown making a play during a game earlier this season against Unity at Whitney Field.

 FILE PHOTO BY JULIE WATKINS

The Latrobe Jethawks’ opportunity for their third straight District 31 Championship fell short at the hands of top-seeded and regular season champion Bushy Run by a final score of 6-2 in the finals of the Pennsylvania District 31 American Legion tournament Wednesday night at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City.

The loss for Latrobe ends its impressive 10-game winning streak but does not end the team’s season. The Jethawks had already qualified for the Region 7 tournament and due to them hosting the state tournament, Latrobe has qualified for that as well.

