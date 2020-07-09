It was a big night for the Latrobe and Derry Legion baseball teams.
Latrobe scored a big 9-4 victory against Bushy Run, while Derry also came away with a victory, toppling Mount Pleasant, 9-3, both on Wednesday, in Westmoreland County American League Baseball (WCALB) action. No additional information was provided to the Bulletin before press time.
Latrobe’s victory took place at Legion-Keener Field with Bushy Run serving as the home team, while Derry knocked off Mount Pleasant on the road at Mount Pleasant Area High School.
Latrobe improved to 13-6 overall, but 10-1 in WCALB play. Latrobe took down Bushy Run, the defending American Legion District 31 champion, on Wednesday and won its 10th consecutive WCALB game in the process.
The Jethawks have won four straight, all by big margins, after going 1-4 and being outscored 44-14 at a recent tournament in Jefferson, Ohio. They defeated Young Township, 12-2, earlier this week, and rival Derry, 10-0, on the Fourth of July.
Latrobe has outscored its last five opponents since the Ohio Tournament by a 49-12 margin, hitting double digits in three of its last five contests. The Jethawks have bested local competition by an 80-30 margin in 11 games, en route to their 10-1 record and the top spot in the league.
Latrobe is back in action tonight for a critical WCALB showdown. The Jethawks will host Murrysville, 6 p.m. Thursday at Legion-Keener Field. Latrobe is currently 10-1 in league play, while Murrysville sits second at 5-1 overall. Murrysville hasn’t played since Jun 28, a 2-0 victory against Derry, as its other two recently scheduled games against West Hempfield and Bushy Run were rained out. Hempfield East (5-2) is third in league standings, followed by Yough (6-4) and West Hempfield (4-5) in fifth place.
Derry is in sixth place in league standings with a 5-7 overall record.
Derry suffered one of its worst defeats of the season against Latrobe last Saturday on the Fourth of July, but the Eagles scored a 3-0 shutout against Yough on Tuesday. Derry snapped a four-game skid last Friday against Bushy Run, but has now won two straight and three of its last four games. Four of Derry’s seven losses came by a combined six runs.
The Eagles will see a lengthy eight-day layoff until their next game, where they will seek its third straight and fourth win in five games. Derry is back in action, 6 p.m. Friday, July 17 against Mount Pleasant — the team it defeated on Wednesday — in a game currently scheduled for Derry Area High School. After that, it’s three more games remaining in the regular season against Yough, Murrysville and Hempfield East.
