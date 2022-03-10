The Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League held its tryouts on March 5, with the draft following on March 6. The season will start on April 9. Westmoreland Sports Network will be broadcasting all the Saturday night games at 8 p.m.

The following is the list of drafted players:

ST JOE’s OWLS

Brody Chismar

Parker Hannah

Chris Kubistek

Cooper Outly

Josh Short

COOPERSTOWN VETS

Will Austraw

Brody Botnell

Cooper Gelsdorf

Chase Lukon

Joseph Moore

Braydn Shetler

ST ANTHONY SAINTS

Joseph Crimboli

Alex Skwirut

Evan Springob

VFW

Colin Barkley

Parker Berk

Nick Jacobsky

Bion Milko

F.O.Eagles

Damen Camarote

Cayden McCune

Liam Pescatore-Kubecki

JR Smail

DERRY UKES

Tristen Lettie

Gavin McClain

Michael Monios

Parker Petrosky

Sonny Simon

Cody Williams

Vinny Zaccagnini

BARDINES

Clayton “PIckle” Burket

Ben Hantz

Brock McMullen

FRONTIER CLUB WAGONEERS

Nick Bauer

Nicholas Dominick

Alexander Dominick

Alquin Heinnickal

Xander Permuko

Connor Rose

Sage Sevacko

Zachary Sheets

Sam Vassar

HEAT SIPHON PUMPERS

Michael Aaron

Damon Ritchie

Lucas Ritchie

Noah Skoloda

Cy Zufall

NAKLES SHARKS

Aaron Gaskey

Brian McIlnay

Dominic Scarton

Josh Vacha

