The Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League held its tryouts on March 5, with the draft following on March 6. The season will start on April 9. Westmoreland Sports Network will be broadcasting all the Saturday night games at 8 p.m.
The following is the list of drafted players:
ST JOE’s OWLS
Brody Chismar
Parker Hannah
Chris Kubistek
Cooper Outly
Josh Short
COOPERSTOWN VETS
Will Austraw
Brody Botnell
Cooper Gelsdorf
Chase Lukon
Joseph Moore
Braydn Shetler
ST ANTHONY SAINTS
Joseph Crimboli
Alex Skwirut
Evan Springob
VFW
Colin Barkley
Parker Berk
Nick Jacobsky
Bion Milko
F.O.Eagles
Damen Camarote
Cayden McCune
Liam Pescatore-Kubecki
JR Smail
DERRY UKES
Tristen Lettie
Gavin McClain
Michael Monios
Parker Petrosky
Sonny Simon
Cody Williams
Vinny Zaccagnini
BARDINES
Clayton “PIckle” Burket
Ben Hantz
Brock McMullen
FRONTIER CLUB WAGONEERS
Nick Bauer
Nicholas Dominick
Alexander Dominick
Alquin Heinnickal
Xander Permuko
Connor Rose
Sage Sevacko
Zachary Sheets
Sam Vassar
HEAT SIPHON PUMPERS
Michael Aaron
Damon Ritchie
Lucas Ritchie
Noah Skoloda
Cy Zufall
NAKLES SHARKS
Aaron Gaskey
Brian McIlnay
Dominic Scarton
Josh Vacha
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.