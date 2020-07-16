Latrobe Legion built an early lead and held off a late charge from Yough for another win, 10-8, during a Westmoreland County American League Baseball (WCALB) game played Wednesday at Sutersville Ball Field in Herminie.
The Jethawks upped their record to 15-6 overall, as they continue to hold down the top spot in the WCALB with a 12-1 mark. They lost their first league game of the season against Derry more than a month ago, 3-2, on June 15, and haven’t lost since against WCALB competition.
The Jethawks continue to hold down first place, followed by Murrysville (8-2) and Hempfield East (7-3) in third place. Yough (6-6) currently sits fourth, while West Hempfield (4-5) is fifth and Derry is 5-7 overall. Bushy Run follows with a 4-6 record, while Young Township is 4-9 and Mount Pleasant is winless at 0-11 overall.
Latrobe has now won seven straight overall after going 1-4 and being outscored 44-14 at a tournament in Jefferson, Ohio, last month. The Jethawks have scored at least nine runs in each of their last five games, reaching double digits in four of those five games. They defeated Young Township, 12-2, last week, and rival Derry, 10-0, on the Fourth of July. Latrobe put up nine runs against Bushy Run and 10 more in consecutive wins against Murrysville and now Yough on Wednesday.
The Jethawks have outscored their last seven opponents since the Ohio Tournament by a 69-28 margin, hitting double digits in five of their last seven games. The Jethawks have bested local league competition by a 100-46 margin in 13 games, en route to their 12-1 record and the top spot in the league.
Latrobe is back in action, 6 p.m. Thursday against second-place Murrysville at Haymaker Park. The Jethawks bested Murrysville, 10-8, on July 9 at Legion-Keener Park. Latrobe is slated to visit Hempfield East, 8 p.m. Friday and then travel to Bedford, 2 p.m. Sunday for an exhibition game. The Jethawks have one more league game left against West Hempfield and a tournament prior to the start of league playoffs on July 27.
The Jethawks opened an early 8-1 lead through three innings, scoring twice in the first and second innings and four more runs in the third. Yough made it an 8-4 game with four runs in the third and Latrobe made it 10-4 with two more runs in the fifth. Yough closed it with the final four runs of the game, including a three-run fifth, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback, as Latrobe held on for the win.
Drew Clair led the Jethawks against Yough with two singles, a run and three RBI. Jake Bradish doubled and crossed twice, while Tucker Knupp also had a hit and two runs. Logan Gustafson singled and scored three runs, while Clay Petrosky and Ethan Boring both produced a hit and a run. Ben Anderson also doubled for Latrobe, which put up 10 runs on eight hits.
Boring was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts and a walk in five innings. Bradish closed it out with a strikeout and zero walks in two innings.
Michael Bell guided Yough at the plate with three singles and a run. Cody Ulander added two hits, including a triple and two runs, while Nate Wilkins also singled twice and scored two runs. Caden Kastronis singled and crossed twice, while Kameron Pritts doubled for Yough, which scored eight runs on 10 hits.
Petrosky and Clair were hit with pitches to start the game for Latrobe, and Anderson drew a walk to load the bases. Rafferty lifted a sacrifice fly to right field and a double steal plated another run, as Latrobe took an early 2-0 lead.
Ulander led off the game for Yough with a triple and Halahurich lifted a sacrifice fly to left field, cutting the deficit in half.
Then, Latrobe took command with the next six runs.
Knupp reached on an error in the second, and with one out Gustafson came through with a RBI single. Clair added a RBI single, as Latrobe opened a 4-1 lead.
Vinny Amatucci reached on an error, while Boring and Knupp added one-out singles. Gustafson reached on an error, allowing two runs to score. Petrosky followed with a suicide squeeze bunt to score another run, and Clair lifted a sacrifice fly, making it an 8-1 game.
Nemec reached on an error for Yough in the fourth, while Kastronis singled and Wilkins added a RBI single. Sampson grounded out, scoring a run, and Ulander singled home another, trimming Latrobe’s deficit in half, 8-4.
Then, the Jethawks added the insurance they needed to eventually win the game.
Bradish led off the fifth with a double, while Gustafson walked. Petrosky and Clair followed with RBI singles to give Latrobe a 10-4 lead.
Bell singled in the fifth for Yough, and with two outs, Kastronis reached on an error. Wilkins then singled and Pritts hit a two-run double, making it a 10-7 game.
Yough scored the final run of the game in the sixth. Ulander reached on an error, and with two outs, another error produced the last run of the game.
Latrobe Yough ab r h ab r h
Petrosky 3 1 1 Ulander 4 2 2 Clair 3 1 2 Halahrch 3 0 1 Anderson 2 0 1 Bell 4 1 3 Rafferty 3 0 0 Martin 3 0 0 Amatucci 4 0 0 Novak 0 0 0 Boring 4 1 1 Cosharek 0 0 0 Mills 0 0 0 Nemec 4 1 0 Knupp 3 2 1 Odelli 0 0 0 Short 0 0 0 Kastronis 4 2 1 Bradish 2 2 1 Wilkins 3 2 2 Antus 1 0 0 Pritts 4 0 1 Gustafson 3 3 1 Royer 0 0 0 Sampson 4 0 0
Totals 28 10 8 Totals 33 8 10Latrobe 224 020 0 — 10 8 4Yough 100 331 0 — 8 10 4 Doubles: Anderson, Bradish (L); Pritts (Y) Triples: Ulander (Y) Strikeouts by: Boring-3, Bradish-1 (L); Royer-0, Novacek-2 (Y) Base on balls by: Boring-1, Bradish-0 (L); Royer-2, Novacek-3 (Y) Winning pitcher: Ethan Boring Losing pitcher: Sean Royer
