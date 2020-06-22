Latrobe Legion won a pair of games in weekend action of the Western Pennsylvania Summer Baseball League.
Latrobe (3-1, 5-2) edged out Yough (5-1) in dramatic fashion on Friday before following it up with a slugfest against rival Hempfield East (1-1) in which the two teams combined for 22 runs on 25 hits.
It’s the second time Latrobe defeated Yough this season, but the first time in league play, as the teams met in an exhibition during the second game of the season.
Latrobe opened the season with an exhibition loss against Hollidaysburg, but the Jethawks have won five of six since, including three consecutive. Latrobe split the season-opening doubleheader against Hollidaysburg and shut out Yough before losing its first league game of the season, 3-2, against Derry. Since then, they’ve rattled off three straight with a win against Mount Pleasant on Thursday prior to the weekend victories against Yough and Hempfield East, a team Latrobe lost to in the Region 7 Tournament last season.
Latrobe is back in action, 6 p.m. today against Bushy Run at home at Legion-Keener Field.
Latrobe 12,
Hempfield East 10
One big inning allowed Latrobe to pull ahead and gain control for the eventual two-run victory against Hempfield East on Sunday.
Latrobe led 5-4 heading into the bottom of the fifth. Then, the Jethawks scored seven runs to open a 12-4 advantage through five innings. Hempfield East mounted a rally in the final two innings with four runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh, but the comeback bid fell short, as Latrobe came away with the win.
Tucker Knupp and Logan Gustafson led the Latrobe offense, both with two singles and two runs scored. Vinny Amatucci produced a single and two runs, while Clay Petrosky, Jake Bradish and Logan Short all singled and scored for Latrobe, which put up 12 runs on 10 hits.
Brandon Coughlin paced the Hempfield East offense with three singles and three runs scored, while Dashaun Hertzog singled twice and scored one run. Hunter Eperesi had a hit and three runs, Reid Amundson singled and scored two times, while Ryan Firmstone also singled twice for Hempfield East, which scored 10 runs on 15 hits.
Bradish was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts and four walks. Hunter Smiles took the loss, fanning one and walking four.
Hempfield East scored one run in the top of the first when Malinak singled in a run. Latrobe got two back in the bottom of the second, as Amatucci opened the inning with a single and Knupp delivered a two-out single. Short and Gustafson followed with RBI base hits to put Latrobe ahead for good.
Latrobe scored another run in the third. With two outs, consecutive walks to Amatucci, Ben Anderson, Bradish and Knupp plated a run, making it a 3-1 game.
Latrobe produced two more runs in the fourth to open a 5-1 lead. Gustafson led off with a walk, Petrosky followed with a single and Ethan Boring laid down a sacrifice bunt. Ben Rafferty delivered a RBI single and Amatucci a sacrifice fly for a four-run advantage.
Hempfield East cut the deficit to a one with a three-run fifth. Coughlin singled to open the inning, while Eperesi and Amundson both drew walks to load the bases. John Malinak grounded out to plate a run, while Jack McBride and Firmstone singled in two more runs.
Then, Latrobe put it out of reach in the fifth. Bradish reached on an error and stole second. Knupp singled and a wild throw brought home the first run of the inning. Short was hit by a pitch, Gustafson singled, Petrosky lifted a sacrifice fly and Boring brought in another run. Mason Krinock entered as a pinch runner and Rafferty was hit with a pitch. Nick Antus pinch ran and Amatucci drew a walk. Anderson grounded out but it scored another run. Bradish delivered a two-run single, allowing Latrobe to open a 12-4 lead.
Hempfield East rallied, but the comeback fell short.
With one out in the sixth, Coughlin singled and Eperesi was hit by a pitch. Amundson delivered a RBI single and Rob Seigenfuse also brought in a run with a hit. McBride walked to plate a run and Frimstone singled home another, as Hempfield East made it a 12-8 game.
In the seventh, Hertzog and Coughlin singled for Hempfield East. Evans lifted a sacrifice fly and Grayson Willis contributed a RBI single, but Latrobe held on for the two-run victory.
Latrobe 2,
Yough 1
A seventh-inning rally allowed Latrobe to hand Yough its first league defeat of the season on Friday.
Clay Petrosky was the hero, as his sacrifice fly to right field gave Latrobe the walk-off win.
Yough scored a run during its first at bat. It was the only run of the game until Latrobe struck twice in the bottom of the seventh.
Logan Short paced Latrobe at the plate with three singles and a run scored. Vinny Amatucci and Tucker Knupp also added singles, while Cooper Mills scored the other run, as Latrobe produced two runs on five hits.
Cam Dominick and Logan Gustafson combined, limiting Yough to just one run on six hits. Gustafson was the winning pitcher, striking out one without issuing a walk in one inning. Dominick fanned four and walked one in six innings.
Cody Ulander guided Yough with a single and the team’s lone run. Vinny Martin also doubled for Yough, which put up one run on six hits. Steve Manon took the loss, working just two thirds of an inning. Martin pitched five-and-two-thirds, ending with six strikeouts and three walks.
Ulander led off the game with a single and stole second with two outs. Martin doubled him home for Yough’s only run.
Latrobe came through when it mattered most. Knupp led off the home half of the seventh with a single and Mills entered as a pinch runner. Short added a bunt single, and Drew Clair also bunted. The throw to cut down the runner at third was wild, allowing Mills to tie the game. Petrosky then produced his sacrifice fly for the winning run.
———
Hempfield East Latrobe ab r h ab r h
Hertzog 5 1 2 Petrosky 4 1 1 Coughlin 5 3 3 Boring 3 0 1 Eperesi 1 3 1 Krinock 0 1 0 Evans 0 0 0 Rafferty 3 0 1 Amundson 3 2 1 Antus 0 1 0 Willis 1 0 1 Amatucci 1 2 1 Malinak 4 0 1 Anderson 3 1 0 Seigenfuse 1 1 1 Bradish 3 1 1 McBride 2 0 1 Knupp 3 2 2 Firmston 3 0 2 Clair 0 0 0 C Sickenbrgr 3 0 1 King 0 0 0 Smiles 1 0 0 Short 3 1 1 O’Bryan 3 0 1 Gustafson 3 2 2 Henry 1 0 0
Totals 33 10 15 Totals 26 12 10Hemp. East 100 034 2 — 10 15 6Latrobe 021 270 x — 12 10 1 Strikeouts by: Bradish-3, King-2, Gustafson-0 (L); Smiles-1, Sickenberger-0, Firmstone-0, Evans-3 (HE) Base on balls by: Bradish-4, King-1, Gustafson-0 (L); Smiles-4, Sickenberger-1, Firmstone-1, Evans-0 (HE) Winning pitcher: Jake Bradish Losing pitcher: Hunter Smiles
———
Yough Latrobe ab r h ab r h
Ulander 4 1 1 Petrosky 3 0 0 Halahurich 4 0 1 Gustafson 3 0 0 Bell 3 0 1 Rafferty 3 0 0 Martin 3 0 1 Amatucci 3 0 1 Kastronis 2 0 0 Boring 1 0 0 Manon 3 0 0 Bradish 2 0 0 Nemec 3 0 1 Knupp 3 0 1 Lubovnsky 0 0 0 Dominick 0 0 0 Cosharek 0 0 0 Mills 0 1 0 Wilkins 3 0 1 Short 3 1 3 Pritts 3 0 0 Krinock 0 0 0 Clair 1 0 0
Totals 28 1 6 Totals 22 2 5Yough 100 000 0 — 1 6 2Latrobe 000 000 2 — 2 5 1 Strikeouts by: Dominick-4, Gustafson-1 (L); Martin-6, Manon-0 (Y) Base on balls by: Dominick-1, Gustafson-0 (L); Martin-3, Manon-0 (Y) Winning pitcher: Logan Gustafson Losing pitcher: Steve Manon
