Latrobe Legion went to work early for a big 12-4 victory against Wellington Resource Group during a 55-older Senior Division game of the Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers League.
Latrobe (3-2) scored four runs in the first two innings and broke out for a seven-run third, opening an early 11-0 lead.
Jeff Rhoades guided Latrobe with three hits, including a double and a run, while Mike Nath and Greg Bittner both pounded out three hits, as well. Tom Shomo, Dave Cassler and Lou Downey all added two hits and four combined runs, while Mike Self, Slim Stoupis, Chuck McNerney, Chuck Dunningan and John Boyle all had one hit and a run for Latrobe, which scored 12 runs on 20 hits.
Rob Bottegal led Wellington (0-6) with two singles and two runs, while Scott Duchateau also singled twice. John College and Mark Sherrod both singled and scored for Wellington, which produced four runs on 10 hits.
McNerney was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts and a walk. Dave McCracken took the loss with three strikeouts and three walks.
———
Latrobe 227 001 0 — 12 20 2Wellington 001 002 1 — 4 10 3 Doubles: Rhoades (L) Strikeouts by: McNerney-3, Boyle-1, Downey-2 (L); McCracken-3, McIlnay-1, Besterci-3 (W) Base on balls by: McNerney-1, Boyle-0, Downey-1 (L); McCracken-3, McIlnay-1, Besterci-1 (W) Winning pitcher: Chuck McNerney Losing pitcher: Dave McCracken
