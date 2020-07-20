Latrobe Legion lost a pair of exhibition games against Bedford during a Sunday doubleheader.
The Jethawks fell, 2-0, in the first game of the road exhibition doubleheader, and then, 10-0, in the nightcap.
Two days earlier, Latrobe Legion rebounded from its first league defeat in more than a month in a big way.
Latrobe blasted old rival Hempfield East, 14-3, during a Westmoreland County American League Baseball game played Friday night at Hempfield Park.
The Jethawks are 16-9 overall. They’ve lost three of their last four coming off a seven-game winning streak. Latrobe is back in action from Thursday to Sunday in the Wood Bat Classic in Washington, Pa.
Bedford scored runs in the third and sixth inning for the lone runs of the first game. Logan Gustafson doubled, while Ben Rafferty and Jake Bradish singled for Latrobe’s only hits of the game.
Peyton Henry took the loss with three strikeouts and five walks in four-and-two-thirds innings.
In the second game, Bedford put up four runs in the third, five more in the fourth and one in the fifth to cap the scoring.
Clay Petrosky, Rafferty, Bradish and Henry had the lone hits for Latrobe in the second game. Drew Clair took the loss with two strikeouts and three walks in three-and-a-third innings.
Murrysville snapped Latrobe’s winning streak in WCALB play last Thursday with a 3-2 win at Haymaker Park. But the Jethawks jumped back on track in league action the following day with a big 11-run victory against Hempfield East, the team that ended Latrobe’s season in last year’s Region 7 Tournament. Latrobe lost its first league game of the season against Derry, 3-2, on June 15 and it took a month and one day for the Jethawks to lose again in league competition.
Prior to the one-run defeat, the Jethawks won seven straight overall and 12 consecutive in league play. They continue to hold down the top spot in WCALB with a 13-2 record, followed by Murrysville at 10-2, Hempfield East (7-5), and Yough (7-6) in fourth place. West Hempfield (4-5) is fifth, followed by Young Township (6-9), Derry (5-8) and Bushy Run (4-7) in eighth. Mount Pleasant is ninth with a 1-13 mark.
Latrobe scored at least nine runs in six of their previous seven, reaching double digits in five of those seven games. The Jethawks have outscored their last nine opponents by an 86-34 margin, hitting double digits in six of nine. Latrobe has bested local league competition by a 117-52 margin in 15 league games, en route to its 13-2 mark and the top spot in the league.
The Jethawks were at it again versus Hempfield East, but it took a few innings to breakout.
Hempfield East led 3-1 through one inning, but then the Jethawks broke it open in the top of the fourth. Latrobe scored 13 runs in the final four innings, putting up at least two in every inning. The Jethawks jumped in front, 4-3, through four innings and opened the advantage to 9-3 with a five-run fifth. Latrobe tacked on two more runs in the sixth and capped the scoring with a three-run seventh.
Vinny Amatucci led the outburst with four hits, including a double, two runs scored and two RBI, while Rafferty followed with three hits, including a double, two runs and a RBI. Gustafson doubled twice, scored and drove in four runs, while Ethan Boring contributed two hits, including a double, two runs and two RBI. Logan Short and Petrosky both singled twice and scored one run, while Cam Dominick, Ben Anderson and Tucker Knupp each singled and scored for Latrobe, which produced 14 runs on 18 hits.
Bradish was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts and two walks in six innings.
Reid Amundson led Hempfield East with two singles and a run. Hunter Eperesi also singled and scored for Hempfield East, which scored three runs on six hits. Reno Brasili took the loss with two strikeouts and a walk in three-and-two-thirds innings.
The Jethawks scored the first run of the game, as Petrosky singled, Drew Clair bunted him up and Anderson reached on an error. Rafferty came through with a RBI single to give Latrobe the early lead.
Hempfield East took the lead in the bottom of the inning. With one out, Teska was hit with a pitch, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on Eperesi’s RBI single. Amundson also came through with RBI singles for a 3-1 lead.
Amatucci singled in the fourth and Boring came through with a RBI double. Gustafson doubled home a run and Petrosky added a RBI single to put Latrobe in front for good, 4-3.
Rafferty led off the fifth with a double and Amatucci singled. Jake Bleehash, running for Rafferty, scored on a wild pitch, Short had a RBI single and later in the inning, Gustafson came through with a three-run double, as Latrobe opened a 9-3 lead.
Rafferty and Amatucci singled in the sixth, and an error allowed Rafferty to score. Amatucci crossed on the back end of a double steal to make it 11-3.
The Jethawks closed the game with three runs in the seventh. Dominick and Anderson both singled, and Rafferty walked to load the bases. Amatucci posted a two-run double to complete the scoring.
———
Latrobe Hempfield East ab r h ab r h
Petrosky 5 1 2 Hertzog 4 0 1 Clair 2 0 0 Teska 2 1 0 Dominick 1 1 1 Eperesi 3 1 1 Anderson 4 1 1 Amundson 2 1 2 Rafferty 4 2 3 Brasili 2 0 1 Bleehash 0 1 0 Evans 1 0 0 Amatucci 5 2 4 Malinak 2 0 1 Knupp 3 1 1 Julian 0 0 0 Antus 0 1 0 McBride 3 0 0 Bradish 0 0 0 O’Bryan 2 0 0 Grandgeorge 1 0 0 Jergenfse 1 0 0 Boring 4 2 2 Dailey 1 0 0 Short 4 1 2 Henry 1 0 0 Macey 1 0 0 Gustafson 3 1 2 Mills 1 0 0 Henry 0 0 0
Totals 38 14 18 Totals 24 3 6Latrobe 100 352 3 — 14 18 1Hemp. East 300 000 0 — 3 6 3 Doubles: Gustafson-2, Rafferty, Amatucci, Boring (L) Strikeouts by: Bradish-5, Rafferty-1 (L); Brasili-2, Evans-0, Dailey-2, Eperesi-1 (HE) Base on balls by: Bradish-2, Rafferty-0 (L); Brasili-1, Evans-3, Dailey-1, Eperesi-1 (HE) Winning pitcher: Jake Bradish Losing pitcher: Reno Brasili
———
Latrobe 000 000 0 — 0 4 0Bedford 004 510 0 — 10 5 1 Home Run: Downey, Lazor Strikeouts by: Clair-2, Macey-0, Bleehash-0 (L); Dowey-10 (B) Base on balls by: Clair-3, Macey-1, Bleehash-0 (L); Dowey-2 (B) Winning pitcher: Dowey Losing pitcher: Drew Clair
———
Latrobe 000 000 0 — 0 3 1Bedford 001 001 x — 2 7 0 Doubles: Gustafson (L) Strikeouts by: Henry-3, Anderson-0 (L); Frazier-5 (B) Base on balls by: Henry-5, Anderson-1 (L); Frazier-1 (B) Winning pitcher: Frazier Losing pitcher: Peyton Henry
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.