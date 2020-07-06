Playing baseball on the Fourth of July has been a longstanding tradition for Latrobe Legion. While the circumstances were quite a bit different this year, the Jethawks once again took the field to celebrate Independence Day, and claimed a decisive victory, 10-0, against Derry at Legion-Keener Park on Saturday.
“With everything that has happened and everything that everybody has gone through, this is a different type of holiday. There was no parade this morning. There were a lot of things that give us all sadness and some pause,” explained Jason Bush, manager of Latrobe. “But one thing that continued was that we were able to play baseball at Legion-Keener Park … we were able to be together and we were able to get a win.”
With Unity Township not competing in the league this summer, the Jethawks substituted Derry into the rivalry matinee matchup. Latrobe left little doubt as to which was the superior team on this day, as the Jethawks scored twice in the first, twice in the second, and added three runs each in the fourth and fifth innings to enact the mercy rule.
With the win, Latrobe extended its hold on first place, improving to 8-1 in Westmorland County American League Baseball (WCALB) play, and 11-6 overall. Derry, meanwhile, dropped to 3-7 in WCALB action.
Playing their second game in less than 20 hours, the Derry Eagles looked sluggish from the start, and faltered in all phases of the game.
“We just don’t know who’s showing up what night,” manager Joe Lynch said of his team’s inconsistent performance. “(Friday) night’s game, a completely different team.”
To that point, Derry edged defending District 31 Champion Bushy Run 4-3 at Sloan Field in Blairsville the prior evening. But that victory seemingly proved costly, as Ryan Bushey injured a finger when he was hit by a pitch. Undeterred initially, Bushey earned the start on the mound on Saturday, but he was unable to find any rhythm against Latrobe.
To start the bottom of the first inning, Bushey allowed consecutive singles to Clay Petrosky and Logan Gustafson, the second of which was a perfectly-placed bunt towards third. After a fielder’s choice by Ben Anderson, Latrobe’s Ben Rafferty crushed a high-arcing double to left field, scoring Gustafson, and a subsequent sacrifice fly by Boring put the Jethawks ahead 2-0.
The hosts extended that lead in the second, as Tucker Knupp opened the frame with a monstrous double to center, and Jake Bradish dropped another bunt for a single, putting runners at the corners. After Bradish stole second, Petrosky delivered a two-run single, staking Latrobe to a 4-0 edge.
In both innings, the bunt proved to be a weapon for the Jethawks, especially with teams having less time to work on defense in the abbreviated season.
“I think the little things that we’ve been able to do at practice has helped us a good bit,” Bush said of his team’s bunting success. “The placement of them were terrific. Not only did they execute in some sacrifice positions, but they put it in a spot where the sacrifice turned into a hit, and that turned into having multiple guys on base and being able to provide a big inning for us.”
With an early advantage to work with, Latrobe pitcher Jake Bradish attacked the Derry hitters, with great success. He allowed just five hits and did not issue a walk, while striking out seven batters in the complete-game effort.
“Being able to get out there and to be able to get two runs in the first, and we followed that up with two runs in the second, takes a lot a pressure off a pitcher,” Bush explained. “He can try and spot up his pitches, pitch backwards at times, start some guys off with some first-pitch off speed pitches and not lay stuff in there.”
Bradish’s biggest challenge came in the top of the third inning, when Derry loaded the bases. Andrew Baker provided a one-out single for the Eagles, and Bushey singled with two outs. Josh Ulery then hit a routine ball to shortstop, but with Bushey running hard, shortstop Drew Clair’s flip to second was a split-second late. On the play, however, Bushey was shaken up, as he was spiked in the arm on his slide, according to Lynch.
Batting with the bases packed and representing the tying run, Mason Seftas grounded out to second to end the threat for Derry.
Although Bushey remained on the rubber for the bottom of the inning, and kept the Jethawks scoreless, the bumps and bruises he had suffered bothered him enough for Lynch to make the move to the bullpen in the fourth.
“We had to get him out of there,” Lynch noted. “I think that’s why he wasn’t the same pitcher as the other night (against West Hempfield)”
His replacement, Ulery, did not fare any better, as he surrendered three runs in the fourth. First, Bradish reached on an error, and Clair drew a walk. After a popout and a fielder’s choice that advanced Bradish to third, Ben Anderson provided an RBI infield single. Rafferty followed with a two-run double down the right field line, which put Latrobe ahead 7-0.
After Bradish racked up two more strikeouts in the top of the fifth, the Jethawks sealed the victory in the bottom of the stanza with three more runs. Amatucci was hit by a pitch to open the frame, and Knupp singled to left. Bradish then added to his impressive afternoon, as he blooped a single to right field, but a defensive miscue allowed Amatucci to score and both Knupp and Bradish to advance another 90 feet. The game ended on another error by Derry, as an errant throw that sent the ball out of play allowed two more runs to score.
The way the game concluded trouble Lynch, who was blunt in his assessment of his team’s effort.
“They just quit. That’s all there is to it,” he said. “That’s not the team I know.”
Conversely, Bush praised the performance of his team, especially offensively. After struggling with the bats through the first couple of weeks, the Jethawks scored 28 runs over their past three contests, all victories. That success comes on the heels of a 1-4 showing in the Ohio Bruisers Tournament last weekend, an event that featured AAU opponents.
“We took some lumps out in Ohio last weekend and played some really good teams and saw some really good pitching, and since we’ve gotten back home, we’re starting to see some of the swings and the at-bats are getting better. That trip might’ve been exactly what the doctor ordered for us,” Bush noted.
“I thought the biggest thing was when we had runners in scoring position, we really came through in a lot of big areas,” he said of Saturday’s performance. “Even the little things – grounding out to score a run at one point. We talk about a team philosophy offensively, and I thought we did exactly that.”
Latrobe returns to the diamond on Monday, as the Jethawks play against Young Township at Bertolino Field at 6 p.m. Meanwhile, Derry returns to action on the road on Tuesday, at Yough at 6 p.m.
Derry Latrobe ab r h ab r h
Skirboll 3 0 0 Petrosky 3 0 2 Bushey 3 0 2 Gustafson 3 2 1 Ulery 3 0 0 Anderson 3 1 1 Seftas 2 0 1 Bleehash 0 1 0 Ingmire 2 0 0 Rafferty 2 0 2 Furman 0 0 0 Boring 2 0 0 Watson 0 0 0 Amatucci 2 0 1 Mickinac 2 0 0 Knupp 3 2 2 McDowell 2 0 1 L Mills 0 0 0 Siko 2 0 0 Bradish 3 3 2 Baker 2 0 1 Clair 2 0 0
Totals 21 0 5 Totals 23 10 10Derry 000 000 0 — 0 5 3Latrobe 220 330 0 — 10 10 1 Doubles: Rafferty-2, Petrosky, Knupp (L) Strikeouts by: Bradish-7 (L); Bushey-3, Ulery-0 (D) Base on balls by: Bradish-0 (L); Bushey-1, Ulery-0 (D) Winning pitcher: Jake Bradish Losing pitcher: Ryan Bushey
