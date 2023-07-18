The Latrobe Jethawks concluded pool play in the Region 7 tournament with a close 4-3 loss Monday to Philipsburg.
With the loss, the Jethawks fell to 1-2 in pool play and did not qualify to advance in the tournament.
Updated: July 18, 2023 @ 7:32 am
Haden Sierocky led the way for the Jethawks as he went 2 for 4 in the game. Vinny Amatucci was 1 for 4 with one RBI and two runs scored, and Colin Bush went 1 for 3 with one RBI and one double. Leo Bazala also recorded an RBI in loss for Latrobe.
On the mound, Logan Bradish took the loss, throwing six innings, while striking out three batters.
Brandon Hahn picked up the win in relief for Philipsburg, pitching 3.2 innings and striking out one Jethawk batter.
Tanner Kephart was a perfect 3 for 3 with two doubles, and knocked in all four runs, including a bases-clearing double in the fourth inning. Zach Tiracorda scored two runs for Philipsburg.
The Jethawks will now host the 2023 American Legion State Tournament, starting next Monday, July 24, running through July 28.
