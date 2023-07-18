Jethawks conclude pool play in the Region 7 tournament with loss

The Latrobe Jethawks concluded pool play in the Region 7 tournament with a close 4-3 loss Monday, July 17, to Philipsburg. Latrobe’s Jake Albaugh is shown fist bumping the Jethawks’ first base coach, Brian Newmeyer, after his at-bat during a home game earlier this season.

 FILE PHOTO BY JULIE WATKINS

The Latrobe Jethawks concluded pool play in the Region 7 tournament with a close 4-3 loss Monday to Philipsburg.

With the loss, the Jethawks fell to 1-2 in pool play and did not qualify to advance in the tournament.

