Latrobe Legion didn’t even know if it would have a season in May because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Three months later, another successful season wrapped up following another championship-game appearance and a trip to the regional tournament.
Latrobe closed its season in an eight-team regional tournament, which ran from Friday through Sunday in Hollidaysburg.
The Jethawks opened the regional tournament with a nine-run loss against Claysburg on Friday, but rebounded in a big way with an 11-run victory against Mount Union. Later in the afternoon, Mifflin County eliminated Latrobe from the tournament.
Bedford ultimately won the double-elimination regional with a 10-3 victory against Claysburg in the deciding game. Additionally, Claysburg advanced to the final day of the 2016 and ‘17 regional, while also qualifying for the regional tournament in 2014 and 15. Bedford and Mifflin County also appeared in last year’s regional tournament, won by Hempfield East. Locally, Yough — the third-place finisher from Westmoreland County American League Baseball (WCALB) play — captured third in the regional. Bushy Run, the WCALB champion, was also eliminated on Saturday.
Latrobe (21-16) won the regular season and grabbed the top seed in the WCALB playoffs. The Jethawks defeated No. 8 Mount Pleasant in a best-of-three quarterfinal and rallied to sweep No. 5 Yough in the semifinals, advancing them to last week’s championship game and punching Latrobe’s ticket to the regional tournament. No. 3 Bushy Run upended the top-seeded Jethawks last week with a 10-6 victory at Legion-Keener Field to claim back-to-back championships.
Latrobe has appeared in the Region 7 Tournament 12 times since 1992, including this year and as the host team last season. The Jethawks have been involved in regional play eight times in the last 13 years, including last year and this season. They have appeared in the regional six times in the last nine seasons. Latrobe captured the Region 7 Tournament and advanced to the Pennsylvania State Tournament, both in 2013.
The Jethawks are nine-time District 31 finalists, last appearing in the championship game in 2016 before last week. Latrobe has appeared in the championship game three times in the last six seasons and six times in the last 13 years, dating back to 2008.
Westmoreland County moved into the green phase of reopening the state in June and Latrobe Legion opened its season two days later with an exhibition game. A week later, Latrobe opened play in WCALB action, a new one-year independent summer baseball league spearheaded by Latrobe Legion manager Jason Bush after the Pennsylvania American Legion season was officially canceled in April.
The league consisted of nine Westmoreland County-based teams, including Latrobe and Derry locally.
There remains a WCALB event set for 5 p.m. Wednesday at Legion-Keener Field, which allows players to showcase their individual skills in front of college coaches.
Claysburg 10,
Latrobe 1
It was a tight one-run game until Claysburg broke it open late in the Jethawks’ regional tournament opener on Friday.
Claysburg scored two runs in the bottom of the first and the Jethawks responded, cutting the deficit in half with one in the top of the fourth. Claysburg made it a 3-1 game in the bottom of the fourth before breaking it open with a six-run seventh.
Vinny Amatucci led the Jethawks at the plate with two singles, while Ben Anderson singled and scored the team’s lone run of the game. Ben Rafferty doubled and Logan Gustafson singled, as Latrobe produced one run on five hits.
Rafferty’s fourth-inning double scored Anderson from first, which trimmed the deficit in half at the time.
Seth Musselman paced Claysburg with three hits, including a triple and a run scored. Caleb Gampe doubled twice and scored two runs, while Ben Dombrosky also singled twice and crossed. Corey Chamberlain singled twice, while Kyle Glass and Lleyton King both had a hit and two runs for Claysburg, which put up 10 runs on 13 hits.
Jake Bradish worked five-plus innings with one strikeout and two walks in defeat. Chamberlain went the distance, ending with 10 strikeouts and one walk for the complete-game victory.
Latrobe 17,
Mount Union 6
Latrobe lost the first game of the regional tournament, but the Jethawks rebounded in a big way on Saturday morning against Mount Union to avoid elimination.
Mount Union took it to Latrobe early in the game with five runs during its first at bat. But it was all Jethawks the rest of the way.
Latrobe cut into the deficit with two runs in the bottom of the first and two more in the second, making it a 5-4 game. Mount Union scored a run in the top of the fourth, but Latrobe broke out for the final 13 runs of the game, cutting the deficit to one, 6-5, through four innings before taking the lead for good with an eight-run bottom of the fifth.
Rafferty led Latrobe’s hit parade with four, including two doubles, a run and five RBI. Clay Petrosky singled three times, scored twice and drove in a pair, while Drew Clair also contributed two hits, including a double and three runs scored. Gustafson added a single, three runs and two RBI, while Tucker Knupp crossed three times. Logan Short also scored two runs for Latrobe, which put up 17 runs on 11 hits.
Lear led Mount Union with four hits and a run, while Gearhart tripled, doubled and scored. Danish had two hits, including a double and a run, while Fleck tripled and crossed for Mount Union, which produced six runs on 11 hits.
Ethan Boring was the winning pitcher for Latrobe with three strikeouts and two walks in six innings. Renninger took the loss with one walk in one-and-two-thirds, as Mount Union used six different pitchers.
Rafferty had a RBI single for Latrobe in the first inning, while Amatucci came through with a sacrifice fly, as the Jethawks trailed early. Clair produced a RBI double in the second and later stole home, as Latrobe trailed 5-4 through two innings. Petrosky’s RBI single in the fourth made it a 6-5 game.
Then, the Jethawks finished it off. Rafferty drove in two with a double, while Knupp and Short drove in runs with walks. Clair was hit by a pitch, which plated another run, and Petrosky produced a sacrifice fly. Anderson drove in a run with a ground out and Rafferty brought home another with a single, capping the eight-run inning.
In the sixth, Gustafson drove in two with a single and Rafferty brought home another with a double. Amatucci produced the final run of the game with a base hit.
Mifflin County 12,
Latrobe 3
Mifflin County ended Latrobe’s season with a nine-run victory later in the afternoon on Saturday.
Latrobe jumped on Mifflin County early in the elimination game with two runs in the bottom of the first. Mifflin County tied the game in the top of the second and took the lead, 3-2, with a run in the top of the third. Mifflin County scored the eventual winning run with a two-run fourth, making it a 5-2 game. Mifflin County put it away with a sixth-run sixth inning and one more in the seventh before Latrobe scored its final run in the bottom of the inning.
Amatucci and Rayce King both singled and drove in runs, while Gustafson singled and scored. Nick Antus had the only other hit and Mason Krinock the other run, as Latrobe scored three times on five hits.
Bodtorf led Mifflin County with three hits, including a double, three RBI and two runs, while Eichard singled three times and scored twice. Dobson singled twice and scored two runs, while Smith also produced two hits and a run. Bailey added a hit and two runs, while Pupo, Schlegel and Knable all singled and scored for Mifflin County, which put up 12 runs on 14 hits.
Rafferty suffered the loss with three strikeouts and three walks in five-and-two-thirds innings. Eichard was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts and six walks in four-plus innings.
Gustafson got things started for Latrobe in the first with a single and a run on an error. Amatucci later produced a RBI single to give the Jethawks an early 2-0 lead. Mifflin County answered with the next 12 runs, while King’s RBI single in the seventh capped the scoring.
———
Latrobe Claysburg ab r h ab r h
Petrosky 3 0 0 Glass 4 2 1 Clair 3 0 0 Facht 4 1 1 Anderson 3 1 1 Gampe 3 2 2 Rafferty 3 0 1 Chamberln 3 0 2 Amatucci 3 0 2 Musselmn 4 1 3 Bradish 3 0 0 King 3 2 1 Knupp 3 0 0 Dombrosky 3 1 2 Short 1 0 0 Ritenour 2 0 1 Gustafson 2 0 1 Hall 2 1 0
Totals 24 1 5 Totals 28 10 13Latrobe 000 100 0 — 1 5 2Claysburg 200 107 x — 10 13 0 Doubles: Rafferty (L); Gampe-2 (C) Triples: Musselman (C) Strikeouts by: Bradish-1, Gustafson-0 (L); Chamberlain-10 (C) Base on balls by: Bradish-2, Gustafson-2 (L); Chamberlain-1 (C) Winning pitcher: Chamberlain Losing pitcher: Jake Bradish
———
Mt. Union Latrobe ab r h ab r h
McClain 2 0 1 Petrosky 4 2 3 Carbaugh 4 1 0 Gustafson 1 3 1 Gearhart 4 1 2 Anderson 5 1 0 Hand 4 0 0 Rafferty 5 1 4 Lear 4 1 4 Amatucci 3 1 1 Knable 3 1 0 Bradish 4 1 0 Fleck 1 1 1 Knupp 2 3 0 Baird 2 0 0 Boring 0 0 0 Renningr 0 0 0 Bleehash 0 0 0 Banish 3 1 2 Short 3 2 0 Waher 3 0 1 Clair 3 3 2 Plank 0 0 0
Totals 30 6 11 Totals 30 17 11Mt. Union 500 100 0 — 6 11 8Latrobe 220 184 x — 17 11 3 Doubles: Rafferty-2, Clair (L); Gearhart, Danish (MU) Triples: Gearhart, Fleck (MU) Strikeouts by: Boring-3, Anderson-3 (L); Fleck-1, Baird-3, Renninger-0, Scott-0, Plank-0, Watter-1 (MU) Base on balls by: Boring-2, Anderson-0 (L); Fleck-1, Baird-0, Renninger-1, Scott-3, Plank-1, Watter-1 (MU) Winning pitcher: Ethan Boring Losing pitcher: Renninger
———
Mifflin Co. Latrobe ab r h ab r h
Bodtorf 5 2 3 Petrosky 2 0 0 Dobson 4 2 2 Antus 1 0 1 Pupo 4 1 1 Gustafson 2 1 1 Eichard 4 2 3 Mills 1 0 0 Bailey 3 2 1 Rafferty 1 1 0 Williams 5 0 0 King 1 0 1 Schlegel 4 1 1 Amatucci 3 0 1 Smith 4 1 2 Macey 0 0 0 Knable 1 1 1 Bradish 3 0 0 Bush 0 0 0 Knupp 2 0 0 Henry 0 0 0 Bleehash 2 0 0 Short 3 0 1 Clair 2 0 0 Grandgeorge 0 0 0 Krinock 0 1 0
Totals 34 12 14 Totals 23 3 5Mifflin Co. 021 206 1 — 12 14 1Latrobe 200 000 1 — 3 5 4 Doubles: Bodtorf (MC) Strikeouts by: Rafferty-3, Henry-0, Bleehash-0 (L); Eichbrn-5, Bortorf-1, Bush-0 (MC) Base on balls by: Rafferty-3, Henry-2, Bleehash-0 (L); Eichbrn-6, Bortorf-0, Bush-1 (MC) Winning pitcher: Eichbrn Losing pitcher: Ben Rafferty
