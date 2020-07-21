Latrobe Legion clinched the regular-season championship of the Westmoreland County American League (WCALB) without even playing a game.
Hempfield East defeated Murrysville, 13-7, on Monday, which clinched the regular-season title for Latrobe. The Jethawks have a 13-2 mark in WCALB play, while Murrysville dropped to 10-3 overall. Hempfield East (8-5) is third, followed by Yough with a 7-7 record.
West Hempfield is currently fifth with a 4-5 record, but it won’t finish the playoffs with seven games left outstanding, including one against Latrobe. West Hempfield will enter the upcoming playoffs as the No. 9 seed.
That means Bushy Run (5-7) would be ranked fifth, followed by Young Township (6-9), Derry (5-8) and Mount Pleasant at 1-13 overall.
The WCALB playoffs begin with a wild card game on Sunday, July 26 followed by a best-of-three quarterfinal series that starts the following day, Monday, July 27. The playoffs will lead to a championship game, currently scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 4 at a time and site to be determined.
The top three WCALB teams will advance to an eight-team regional competition, which is currently scheduled for Aug. 7-9 at Hollidaysburg. A second field location will be at Juniata Field in Altoona. The teams will include, Hollidaysburg, in addition to the top two from Cambria and Central Pennsylvania, along with the top three Westmoreland County teams.
Derry has three games scheduled this week, beginning tonight. Derry is scheduled to battle Yough, 6 p.m. tonight at Sloan Field in Blairsville. Derry is also slated to meet Murrysville, 6 p.m. Thursday at Sloan Field in Blairsville. Derry’s regular-season finale is set for 8 p.m. Friday against Hempfield East at Hempfield Park.
Derry defeated Yough, 3-0, on July 7 at Sutersville Ball Field, but suffered a 2-0 defeat versus Murrysville on June 28 at Haymaker Park. Derry also lost, 4-3, against Hempfield East at Sloan Field on June 17, as the Eagles have lost four games this season by a combined six runs.
Also recently announced, there will be a WCALB showcase event scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 at Legion-Keener Park in Latrobe. Last year, the event showcased players in front of college coaches from several states and levels of colleges. Interested players will receive paperwork from their coaches, and those papers should be submitted back to their coaches by Wednesday, July 29. Direct messages can be sent on Twitter to (at)D31_baseball for additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.