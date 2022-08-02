The Latrobe Cats faced East End Little League in the championship game of the Conemaugh Valley tournament Saturday. The Cats, although outhitting East End, fell 9-8.
Latrobe struck first posting two runs in the top of the first.
Grant Burket singled to shortstop to get on base. Burket then took second and third bases on wild pitches. Alex Theys lined a single to centerfield to score Burket.
Palmer Chimino then beat out an infield single, moving Theys to third base, before Owen Schober grounded out, scoring Theys.
Latrobe added to its lead in the top of the second. Hunter Myers doubled to centerfield to start the inning. Trey Zemcik next grounded out, moving Myers to third base, before Nico Scalise walked and stole second base. Burket lined a single to centerfield, scoring Myers and Scalise, extending Latrobe’s lead to 4-0.
East End cut the lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the second when Mav Wentz doubled to left centerfield, scoring Hunter Holland and Cam Pike.
The Cats got a run in the fourth when Burket was hit by a pitch to score Brady Metarko with the bases loaded.
East End closed the gap to within one at 5-4 in the bottom of the fourth.
Parker Holland and Pike walked, before Wentz singled, scoring Holland and Pike went to third base. Logan Billotte grounded into a fielder’s choice, erasing Wentz at second base and Holland scored.
Latrobe extended its lead to 6-4 in the fifth when Schober scored on the overthrow to first base.
In the bottom of the fifth, East End again inched within one of Latrobe when Parker Holland singled to centerfield to score Brayson McGinnis.
The Cats pulled away again in the top of the sixth on Sutton’s RBI-single to left field that scored Chimino, giving Latrobe a 7-5 lead.
East End finally tied the game in the bottom of the sixth.
Pike reached on an infield error before Wentz singled Pike to second base.
Then, Nate Pahshotee walked to load the bases with one out. Jackson Winterburn grounded into a fielder’s choice, erasing Wentz at third base, scoring Pike.
McGinnis, then, singled to right field to score Pahshotee, knotting the game at 7-7 and forcing an extra inning.
While Latrobe was not able to convert any runs in the top of the seventh, East End did in the bottom of the inning.
Hunter Holland tripled with one out before Pike grounded the ball to shortstop, who, then, threw home as Holland scored under the tag to give East End the 8-7 win.
Mav Wentz was the winning pitcher, going three and two-third innings giving up two runs on six hits. Brayson McGinnis started and went three and one-third innings allowing five runs on six hits.
Palmer Chimino suffered the loss, going one and one-third innings, giving up three runs on three hits. Owen Schober started and went three innings, giving up two runs on three hits. Alex Theys pitched in relief giving up three runs on three hits over two innings.
East End’s top hitters were Mav Wentz (double, two singles, three RBIs), Brayson McGinnis (three singles, an RBI), Hunter Holland (triple), Parker Holland (single, an RBI) and Gavin Kaylee (single).
The Cats’ top hitters were Grant Burket (two singles, three RBIs), Owen Schober (two singles, an RBI), Kameron Sutton (two singles, an RBI), Alex Theys (two singles, an RBI), Brady Metarko (two singles), Hunter Myers (double) and Palmer Chimino (single).
Latrobe Cats 10, Keystone 0 (semifinals)
The Latrobe Cats defeated Keystone Little League 10-0 invoking the mercy rule after five innings Friday in the semifinals of the Conemaugh Valley tournament in Johnstown.
The Cats wasted no time getting on the scoreboard going up 2-0 after the first inning.
Grant Burket was hit by a pitch to get on base for Latrobe; he then stole second base. Next, Alex Theys walked and then Owen Schober walked to load the bases.
After Trey Zemcik struck out, Brady Metarko grounded into fielder’s choice, with everyone safe and allowing Burket to score Latrobe’s first run. After, Kameron Sutton struck out looking, Nico Scalise was hit by a pitch to score Theys, putting the Cats up 2-0.
Latrobe would add two more runs in the bottom-of-the-second inning. Cael Ruffner reached on an infield error before Burket tripled home Ruffner.
Next, Theys grounded out, scoring Burket, extending the Cats’ lead to 4-0.
In the third inning, the Cats added two more runs to up its lead to 6-0.
Kameron Sutton tripled to left center before Scalise was walked. Then, Scalise stole second base. With two outs, Palmer Chimino lined a single to centerfield, scoring Sutton and Scalise.
In a repetition of a theme, Latrobe would add two more runs in the bottom of the fourth when Schober singled to right field. Then, with two outs, Sutton reached on an infield error, moving Schober to second base. Cash Lukon reached on an infield error as Sutton went to third base and Schober scored.
Hunter Myers grounded into a fielder’s choice, scoring Sutton for Latrobe’s eighth run of the game.
In the fifth, Burket was hit by a pitch. Theys grounded into fielder’s choice, getting Burket out at second base. Then, Schober tripled to centerfield, scoring Theys. Schober scored when the throw-in got away from the catcher, giving the Cats’ the 10-0 lead and game.
Kameron Sutton (3K,5W) was the winning pitcher, going three innings allowing no runs and no hits. He struck out three and walked five. Palmer Chimino picked up the save, going two innings, giving up no hits and no runs, while striking out three and walking none.
Bryce Cook suffered the loss, going three innings, giving up six runs on two hits. Grayson Byich pitched in relief, giving up four runs on two hits.
Latrobe’s top hitters were Owen Schober (triple, single, an RBI), Grant Burket (triple, single, an RBI), Kameron Sutton (triple), Palmer Chimino (single, two RBIs), Nico Scalise (an RBI), Brady Metarko (an RBI), Alex Theys (an RBI) and Hunter Myers (an RBI).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.