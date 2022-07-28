The Latrobe Cats baseball team had a no-hitter rolling into the bottom-of-the-fifth inning Tuesday as it faced Ebensburg Little League in a second game of the Conemaugh Valley youth league 9-10 tournament.

The no-hitter would escape the team in the bottom of the inning, but in the end, Owen Schober, Brady Metarko and Logan Boring combined for the one-hit shutout to help Latrobe down Ebensburg 13-0 in five innings.

