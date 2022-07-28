The Latrobe Cats baseball team had a no-hitter rolling into the bottom-of-the-fifth inning Tuesday as it faced Ebensburg Little League in a second game of the Conemaugh Valley youth league 9-10 tournament.
The no-hitter would escape the team in the bottom of the inning, but in the end, Owen Schober, Brady Metarko and Logan Boring combined for the one-hit shutout to help Latrobe down Ebensburg 13-0 in five innings.
The game started with Logan Boring being hit by a pitch, then Boring stole second base. After Alex Theys popped out to the pitcher, Boring took third base on a wild pitch. Then, Grant Burket doubled to right field, scoring Boring, making it 1-0.
Next, Burket would take third base on a passed ball and then Trey Zemcik grounded out to score Burket, putting the Cats up 2-0.
Latrobe added to its lead in the second when a Nico Scalise groundout scored Kameron Sutton, adding to the Cats’ lead at 3-0.
The Cats added two more runs in the third. Burket reached on an error at third base and then took second base on a wild pitch. After a Zemcik walk, Burket stole third base and Zemcik took second. In the next at-bat, Myers hit a sacrifice fly to centerfield, scoring Burket and Zemcik went to third.
With Cael Ruffner, next, reaching on an infield error, it allowed Zemcik to score and advance the Latrobe lead to 5-0.
In the fourth, Latrobe nearly doubled its lead.
Scalise walked to start the inning before Boring reached on an infield error, which in turn allowed Scalise to score. Boring ended up at second base on the same error.
Next, Metarko singled over the third baseman, Boring held up at second base. Boring and Metarko moved up one base on a wild pitch, before Burket walked as Boring took home on a wild pitch, moving Metarko to third base.
Zemcik would ground out, scoring Metarko and moving Burket to third. Then, Myers grounded out, scoring Burket to put Latrobe comfortably in a 9-0 lead.
The fifth saw Latrobe’s Theys reach on an error by Ebensburg’s first baseman. After a Lukon single to left field, Theys went to second base.
Scalise, then, walked to load the bases.
Boring lined a triple to centerfield, clearing the bases and putting Latrobe up 12-0.
The throw into the infield got away from the catcher and Boring scored to make it 13-0 Latrobe.
Owen Schober got the win, going two innings, allowing no runs on no hits, striking out four and walking none. Brady Metarko pitched the third and fourth innings, giving up no runs on no hits, striking out three and walking one. Logan Boring picked up the save, throwing the fifth inning, allowing no runs on one hit, striking out two and walking none.
Latrobe’s top hitters were Logan Boring (triple, three RBIs), Grant Burket (double, an RBI), Kameron Sutton (single), Cash Lukon (single), Brady Metarko (single), Trey Zemcik (two RBIs) and Hunter Myers (two RBIs).
The win coupled with Latrobe’s 15-4 win against Keystone Monday seeds the Cats at the top position of pool B. Latrobe will face the winner of Wednesday’s pool A games Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Conemaugh Valley Little League field at 147 Second St. in Johnstown.
