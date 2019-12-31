Penn-Trafford shut out the Greater Latrobe girls’ field hockey team during a four-goal defeat in the WPIAL Class 2A girls field hockey championship game at Fox Chapel in October.
The Lady Wildcats got a goal from Megan Brackney, off an initial shot by Lauren Jones, combined with a shutout from Marissa Novak during a one-goal win against Oakland Catholic in the semifinals of the WPIAL Class 2A girls field hockey playoffs a week earlier.
Greater Latrobe advanced to the WPIAL Class 2A Field Hockey Championships for the second straight year.
The Lady Wildcats opened the regular season with six losses, but won three of six down the stretch, outscoring the opposition, 15-11, in the final six before the playoffs began.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.