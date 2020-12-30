11. Local football teams navigate season, pandemic
Area football teams Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley all enjoyed a semblance of a 2020 season, but they still had to contend with the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in one way or another.
Greater Latrobe, which finished 2-4 overall and 1-3 in conference play, met Upper St. Clair in a September home game. The Wildcats were originally scheduled to face South Fayette, but the game against the Lions was moved because of COVID-19 concerns at South Fayette. Greater Latrobe’s game the following week against Gateway was wiped out because of COVID-19, as was the exhibition season finale against Uniontown Area.
Derry Area finished 2-2 in conference play and 2-3 overall.
The Trojans were initially scheduled to play their final game of the regular season on Oct. 23 at Burrell, but that game was wiped out because of COVID-19 concerns. An exhibition scheduled against Burrell one week later was also canceled. The Trojans played their final game of the season on Oct. 9, a 19-6 victory at Valley prior to a home game against East Allegheny, which was also canceled because of the virus.
A Ligonier Valley opponent, Serra Catholic, was also shut down because of the virus just hours after facing the Rams in October.
The Rams, who finished 2-2 in conference play and 4-3 overall, also had to scramble to schedule two additional games against Western Beaver and Waynesburg Central — one because the conference had an odd number of teams in Class 2A, and another after Summer Academy opted out of the season because of the pandemic.
The nomadic Rams played five of seven games on the road in six different counties this season — Armstrong, Fayette, Beaver, Westmoreland, Allegheny and Greene.
12. DA golf team competes in WPIAL championship
The Derry Area boys’ golf team finished sixth in the district during the WPIAL Class 2A championship match at Cedarbrook Golf Course in Rostraver Township.
Derry Area finished 10 strokes from Sewickley Academy, the district champion, during the WPIAL semifinals a week earlier.
Derry Area won its first section title in golf since 1974 during the 2017 season. The Trojans added to that with another section title in 2019 and a third in four years — the first outright title — this past season. Last season, Derry Area also advanced to the WPIAL Class 2A team championship where the Trojans finished fifth in the district.
13. Latrobe Legion completes season, despite pandemic
Latrobe Legion didn’t even know if it would have a season in May because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Three months later, another successful season wrapped up following another championship-game appearance and a trip to the regional tournament.
Latrobe closed its season in an eight-team August regional tournament in Hollidaysburg. The Jethawks won the regular season and the top seed in the league playoffs before falling in the championship game.
Westmoreland County reopened in the state in June and Latrobe Legion opened its season two days later in an exhibition game. A week later, Latrobe opened play in a new one-year independent summer baseball league — consisting of nine Westmoreland County-based teams — after the Pennsylvania American Legion season was officially canceled in April.
Latrobe has appeared in the Region 7 Tournament 12 times since 1992, including this year and the host team last season. The Jethawks have been involved in regional play eight times in the last 13 years, including last year and this season. They have appeared in the regional six times in the last nine seasons. Latrobe captured the Region 7 Tournament and advanced to the Pennsylvania State Tournament, both in 2013.
The Jethawks are nine-time District 31 finalists, last appearing in the championship game in 2016 before this past August. Latrobe has appeared in the championship game three times in the last six seasons and six times in the last 13 years, dating back to 2008.
14. WCCC cross-country team takes third nationally
The Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC) cross-country team enjoyed a historic season.
All six runners, including two from the area — Jennifer Depree (Greater Latrobe) and Molleigh Henderson (Ligonier Valley) — placed in the top 22 during the recent National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Championships held in November at Fort Dodge, Iowa.
That led WCCC to a third-place finish nationally, the Wolfpack’s highest finish ever. WCCC’s six runners also were within nine places and less than a minute-and-a-half of each other. Sophomore Olivia Jumper, of Greensburg, became the first WCCC runner to earn All-America honors since Mary Jo Jakubek accomplished the feat in 2010. WCCC did not lose to a junior college team until the national championship event.
15. Sweeney resigns at DA, Skillings takes over as football coach
The Derry Area football program saw the end of an era and the beginning of another.
Tim Sweeney, who led the Trojans to the WPIAL Class 3A championship game in 2018, resigned at Derry Area in April. He was hired as Baldwin High School football coach, primarily making the move because of family reasons. Sweeney went 49-18 in six seasons at Derry Area. His Trojans qualified for the playoffs during each of his last four seasons, including three trips to the semifinals and one appearance in the WPIAL Class 3A championship game.
The school district hired Vince Skillings, a 1977 Derry Area graduate, who was a direct part of a 10-year run of success for the Trojans, which included two conference championships in 10 seasons.
Skillings was an All-State running back and defensive back at Derry Area. He was part of the 1974 Foothills Conference championship team, played in the Big 33 Football Classic and captured a state track and field championship. He also enjoyed a successful football career at Ohio State University, as a three-time First Team All-Big Ten Selection. Skillings was picked by the Dallas Cowboys in the sixth round of the 1981 NFL Draft and also enjoyed stints in the Canadian Football League and the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams.
He led the Trojans to a 2-2 conference record and a 2-3 overall mark in his first season as head coach at his alma mater.
16. Ligonier Valley finishes fall season in WPIAL
Ligonier Valley moved back to the WPIAL after more than a half-century in District 6, and completed its return season in area athletics this past fall.
In October 2019, the Ligonier Valley School Board gave administrators the go-ahead to seek a transfer of the district’s athletic programs out of the Heritage Conference and District 6 and into a move with the WPIAL. The girls’ volleyball and soccer teams reached the playoffs during their return season in the WPIAL.
Four additional Ligonier Valley fall sports participated in their first WPIAL seasons, as well, including football, boys’ soccer, golf and cross-country. The football team finished the regular season with a 4-3 record and ended with a non-losing mark for the sixth consecutive season, a school record.
17. Four athletes qualify for state swim meet
Two Derry Area and Ligonier Valley athletes advanced to the PIAA Class 2A Swimming and Diving Championships. But that event was ultimately canceled because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Ali Cowan and Jake Buhite, of Derry Area, qualified in diving and the 100 breast, respectively, while Ligonier Valley’s Brooke Roadman and Nick Roddy were also slated to take part in diving.
It was the first time Buhite qualified for the state meet. He reached the state meet in his final attempt, placing sixth in the district in the 100 breast and qualifying because of his time at the WPIAL Class 2A Championships.
Cowan, a junior, reached the PIAA Class 2A State Diving Championships for the second straight year. She ended her sophomore season with a ninth-place finish at the state meet.
Roadman and Roddy were first-year divers, but they qualified for the state meet in March.
18. GL’s Frescura finishes among top cross-country runners in state
Greater Latrobe’s Dante Frescura finished 59th in the state during the PIAA Class 3A Cross-Country State Championships in Hershey’s Parkview Course.
Frescura crossed the line in 17:37 to record the best finish by a Greater Latrobe boys’ runner at the state meet in more than 25 years. He became the second Wildcat boys’ runner to qualify for the PIAA championship in the past 11 years after placing 12th during the WPIAL Class 3A Championships in October. His time of 16:31 was the fifth-fastest time ever recorded for a runner at Greater Latrobe. Also in that meet, the Wildcats placed sixth out of 30 teams — the best finish in program history.
Under standards from previous seasons, Greater Latrobe would have sent three additional runners to the state meet to join Frescura, which would have been the most individual qualifiers in program history.
19. Pennsylvania pauses start of winter sports
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced a temporary shutdown of high school and youth athletics one day after the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) cleared the way for winter sports to begin.
It was the second time Wolf’s decision forced a pause in athletics throughout the state. His decision to close state schools to in-person learning led to the cancellation of the remaining 2019-20 winter sports and entire spring sports season. In the summer, Wolf suggested athletics shouldn’t be held until Jan. 1 because of the virus, but he didn’t make the measure a mandate, only a recommendation, paving the way for a fall sports season to take place.
The most recent limited-time mitigation efforts took place for three weeks and the decision was made to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), in addition to keeping hospitals and health care workers from becoming overwhelmed throughout the holiday season, among other measures.
Teams can return to practice on Jan. 4, but cannot play a game until Jan. 8 at the earliest because of PIAA practice requirements following an extended shutdown.
20. Latrobe’s Visconti earns MLB umpire contract
A dream that started throughout various area diamonds within the Latrobe Little League, Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League and American Legion made its final stop in the big leagues.
Latrobe now has its own full-time Major League Baseball umpire.
The Wendelstedt Umpire School announced in February that Latrobe native Jansen Visconti, a professional baseball umpire, earned a full-time Major League Baseball contract. Visconti graduated from the Wendelstedt Umpire School in 2010.
Visconti, the son of Sandi and Mark, made his MLB debut in April 2018 during a doubleheader between the Kansas City Royals and Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto. Visconti, 33, wears No. 52 and still worked in the Triple-A International League through the 2018 and ’19 season, but he was also promoted to MLB’s call-up rotation.
Visconti worked 108 MLB games during the 2018 season and 142 in 2019, the most of any call-up umpire. Visconti worked PNC Park in Pittsburgh for the first time in August 2019 as the Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers during a three-game homestand. He worked his hometown Pirates in the past, but never at PNC Park in Pittsburgh until the 2019 season.
