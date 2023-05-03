When Greater Latrobe and Derry Area get together for a volleyball match the records can be thrown out the window, and Tuesday’s Class 2A, Section 2 match was no different.
The match started out all Latrobe as the Wildcats took sets one and two by the exact same 25 – 16 score, but the Trojans would not allow this rivalry to end without putting up a fight. Set three was hard fought with each team taking the lead for a brief moment, but by the halfway point Derry gained the advantage and held it for a 23 – 25 victory and setting the match score at two sets to one.
Set four played out the same way, but this time it was Latrobe who took the late lead and pushed through to a 25 – 22 win and secured the match 3 sets to 1.
Latrobe outside hitters led the way for the Wildcats as Tyler Nelson and Sam Kiesel racked up kill totals of 15 and 10 on the night.
Eric Bisignani produced 9 kills, with Owen Ward (8), Josh Havrilla (6) and Tyler Mondock (2) combining for 16 kills. Serving also helped the Wildcats in the win, Kiesel collected six aces, Ward posted three and Tyler Nelson (2) and Havrilla (1) added three additional aces. Seven additional points came by way of the block as Havrilla, Ward and Mondock turned in block totals of three, two and two. Running the Wildcat offense were Havrilla and Bisignani who accounted for assist totals of 25 and 15.
Latrobe’s defense turned in a solid performance with four players posting a double digit dig total. Kiesel and Havrilla each accounted for 11 digs and Ward and Ruben Rojas both accounted for 10 digs. Tyler Nelson added nine digs and Bisignani and Mondock each added seven digs.
Latrobe’s JV started out with a 25 – 22 win in set one but could not hold the advantage dropping sets two and three by the scores of 16 – 25 and 12 – 15.
A trio of JV hitters, Luke Fiore, Tyler Bauer, and Jay Sumner scored 10 kills each, with Brady Kring, Jayden Holnaider and Eathan Shoemaker adding kills of two, one and one.
Freshman setter Gabe Watson dished out 27 assists to the JV hitters.
On defense Dominic Durigon led the squad with the JV squad with eight digs, Fiore posted seven digs, Brady Kring and Chase Demangon each with four digs and Watson and Sumner each with three.
Latrobe stays in section play with a Thursday evening match hosting Mars.
