20230503-GLKiesel.jpg

Greater Latrobe’s Sam Kiesel serving up the ball.

 PHOTO BY MICHAEL ALLSHOUSE

When Greater Latrobe and Derry Area get together for a volleyball match the records can be thrown out the window, and Tuesday’s Class 2A, Section 2 match was no different.

The match started out all Latrobe as the Wildcats took sets one and two by the exact same 25 – 16 score, but the Trojans would not allow this rivalry to end without putting up a fight. Set three was hard fought with each team taking the lead for a brief moment, but by the halfway point Derry gained the advantage and held it for a 23 – 25 victory and setting the match score at two sets to one.

