The Greater Latrobe boys volleyball team defeated the Gateway Gators in a Class 2A, Section 2 volleyball match Tuesday evening by the scores of 25–20, 25–12, 24–26 and 25-15.
Senior co-captain Tyler Nelson took top honors on offense with his 13 kills followed by teammate and co-captain Sam Kiesel who posted 11 kills. To stay with the co-captain theme, co-captain Josh Havrilla scored seven kills along with middle hitter Rocco Marino and setter/opposite Eric Bisignani who also recorded seven kills. Owen Ward added five kills to round out the Wildcats’ scoring. The Wildcats also did well at the net, totaling 10 blocks on the night with Marino grabbing four while Ward and Bisignani each produced three blocks.
The offense was orchestrated by the familiar tandem of Havrilla and Bisignani who accounted for assist totals of 24 and 17 respectively. In addition, Bisignani also led the team from the service line with two aces, while Tyler Nelson, Marino and Kiesel all recorded an ace.
Defensively it was Havrilla who paced the Wildcats with 13 digs, Kiesel and Marino posted dig totals of eight each.
Latrobe’s JV dropped their first set to Gateways JV by a 14–25 score and was not able to break through in a close second set, dropping the set 23–25 and the match 2–0.
Luke Fiore‘s six kills led the JV squad in kills while Brady Kring (4), Tyler Bauer (3), Jay Sumner (3) and Gabe Watson (1) combined for 11 additional kills. Watson ran the JV offense and collected 16 assists for the match.
On defense, Bauer and Dominic Durigon tied for the lead in digs with each player recording six, Watson and Chase Damangons each posted four digs, and Brady Kring with two.
Latrobe has played 3 out of the past 4 days between the Rhode Island tournament and matches Monday and Tuesday, and returned to practice Wednesday to prepare for a home section match against the Armstrong Riverhawks Thursday evening.
