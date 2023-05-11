The Greater Latrobe boys volleyball team defeated the Gateway Gators in a Class 2A, Section 2 volleyball match Tuesday evening by the scores of 25–20, 25–12, 24–26 and 25-15.

Senior co-captain Tyler Nelson took top honors on offense with his 13 kills followed by teammate and co-captain Sam Kiesel who posted 11 kills. To stay with the co-captain theme, co-captain Josh Havrilla scored seven kills along with middle hitter Rocco Marino and setter/opposite Eric Bisignani who also recorded seven kills. Owen Ward added five kills to round out the Wildcats’ scoring. The Wildcats also did well at the net, totaling 10 blocks on the night with Marino grabbing four while Ward and Bisignani each produced three blocks.

