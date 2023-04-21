Playing a nonsection match, the Greater Latrobe boys volleyball team hosted the number No. 2 AAA team in the WPIAL, the Penn-Trafford Warriors Thursday and dropped the match 3-1.

“We just played the No. 2 Triple AAA team in the WPIAL. And other than our third set, we gave them everything that they wanted ... We are OK,” Wildcat coach Drew Vosefski said. “That is why we take these guys that are in the upper division because we want to play against the best. And that is why we schedule these games. We know them well and we know they are good teams, and we want to make sure that we are not having any letdowns when we are playing the teams in our division.”

