Playing a nonsection match, the Greater Latrobe boys volleyball team hosted the number No. 2 AAA team in the WPIAL, the Penn-Trafford Warriors Thursday and dropped the match 3-1.
“We just played the No. 2 Triple AAA team in the WPIAL. And other than our third set, we gave them everything that they wanted ... We are OK,” Wildcat coach Drew Vosefski said. “That is why we take these guys that are in the upper division because we want to play against the best. And that is why we schedule these games. We know them well and we know they are good teams, and we want to make sure that we are not having any letdowns when we are playing the teams in our division.”
The night started out well for the Wildcats as the Latrobe battled the Warriors back and forth in the first set until late in the opening set, when Latrobe was able to string final points together to take a 26–24 win.
Sets two and three were much the same level of competitiveness, but the Warriors would turn the tables on the Wildcats taking those sets 23-22 and 25-20, taking two sets to one advantage.
Set four was all Penn-Trafford, and by a score of 25-13 as the Warriors secured the match three sets to one.
Offensively the Wildcats were led by fellow seniors Josh Havrilla and Rocco Marino who both recorded kills total of 10. Tyler Nelson added nine kills on the night with Sam Kiesel producing eight kills, Eric Bisignani seven kills, Isiac Waszo three and Owen Ward one. Ward, who had to leave the match in the third set with an injury, led the team in blocking and services aces accounting for five blocks and four aces. Ward’s counterpart at the middle position, Marino also turned in a solid match at the net, chalking up four blocks.
The Wildcat kills were set up by the setting tandem of Havrilla and Bisignani, who accounted for an assist total of 23 and 17 respectively.
Libero Rubin Rojas was the team’s defensive leader for the second match in a row with his 10 digs. Kiesel and Havrilla each collected 7 digs, and combining for 11 additional digs were Bisignani (5), Nelson (3), Marino (2) and Ward (1).
Latrobe’s JV were unable to put together back to back match wins, dropping their contest to the Penn-Trafford JV by the scores of 22–25 and 13–25.
Outside hitter Luke Fiore produced 6 digs to top the JV scoring statistics, followed by Tyler Bauer with 4, Jay Sumner and Jack O’ Neal each with three and Gabe Watson and Brady Kring adding one kills each. In addition to his offensive numbers, Watson also recorded 15 assists and one service ace for the match.
Libero Chase Demangon led the way on defense for his third straight match with 10 digs. Bauer picked up six digs for his efforts, Fiore and Dominic Durigon each added five digs and Jay Sumner and Gab Watson each had three digs.
Greater Latrobe will continue playing out of classification as they will host the Norwin Knights next Monday evening in another exhibition match.
Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League
Luke Bulebosh, Vinny Razza had doubles to lead Bardine’s to a 13-2 win over VFW Thursday.
James Rafferty had a double for VFW.
Pickle Burket got the win for Bardine’s, striking out four and walking two. Mason Hurbes takes the loss for VFW, striking out one and walking two.
