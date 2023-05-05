The Greater Latrobe boys volleyball team dropped its first AA match Thursday to the Mars Area Planets.
The match went the full five sets with Latrobe taking the first set 29–27 but dropping the next two sets by the scores of 16–25 and 18-25 to go down two sets to one.
Set four saw the Wildcats get back in rhythm, evening the match at two sets apiece with a 25–16 victory.
Set five had the Planets taking advantage of Latrobe’s errors as they put together a 7–15 set win to take the match three sets to two.
Junior outside hitter Sam Kiesel carried the standard on offense for the Wildcats by recording 17 kills for the match. Tyler Nelson produced 12 kills, Rocco Marino chalked up nine kills, and Owen Ward (7), Josh Havrilla (6) and Eric Bisignani (3) combined for 16 additional kills. Setting up the Wildcat hitters, setters Havrilla and Bisignani accounted for 43 assists with Havrilla posting 27 and Bisignani 16.
Latrobe’s defense was led by senior co-captains Havrilla with 16 digs, followed by Nelson and Kiesel each with 14 digs. Libero Ruben Rojas added 12 digs to the team totals.
Latrobe’s JV started out with a 22–25 loss to the Mars JV but was able to turn the tables in sets 2 and 3 by the scores of 25–13 and 15–12 to win their match.
Luke Fiore’s nine kills set the bar for the JV squad with Tyler Bauer and Jay Sumner each adding five kills in the victory. Five additional kills were added by Brady Kring with three kills and Jack O’Neal with two. Those kills were set up by freshman setter Gabe Watson producing 23 assists for his efforts.
Defensively Gabe Watson led the JV team with eight digs, Chase Demangon had six digs, Fiore five, and Kring (4) and Dominic Durigon (3) added seven additional.
Latrobe’s varsity will travel to Rhode Island this weekend to participate in the 24-team Rodi Invitational Tournament.
Softball
Ligonier Valley 6,
Derry Area 1
Derry Lady Trojans watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 6-1 loss to Ligonier Valley Thursday.
Ligonier Valley took the lead on an error in the first inning.
In the first inning, Ligonier Valley got its offense started.
An error scored two runs for the Lady Rams.
Cheyenne Piper got the win for Ligonier Valley. The hurler allowed four hits and one run over seven innings, striking out 14 and walking none.
Maizie Legge took the loss for Derry. She allowed three hits and four runs over two and a third innings, striking out three.
The Trojans had one home run on the day. Sophia Doherty had a four-bagger in the seventh inning. She also doubled.
Doherty led Derry with two hits in three at-bats. Izzy DePalma and Francesca DePalma each added hits.
Ligonier Valley racked up six hits. Sydnee Foust and Piper all collected multiple hits.
Baseball
Valley 7, Derry 6
Derry Area’s effort to come back from down seven runs in the fifth inning came up just short, as they fell 7-6 to Valley Thursday. The Trojans tallied six runs in the failed comeback.
Despite the loss, Derry did collect three hits in the high-scoring affair. Unfortunately, the Vikings had 10 hits on the way to victory.
Derry put up five runs in the seventh inning. The Trojans’ big bats were led by Angus, Long and Beighley, all knocking in runs in the inning.
Conrad Hoover was credited with the victory for Valley. He surrendered no runs on no hits over one and two-thirds innings, striking out one and walking none.
Nate Papuga took the loss for the Trojans. Papuga allowed 10 hits and seven runs over five innings, striking out three and walking none.
Long, Angus and Beighley each collected one hit to lead Derry.
