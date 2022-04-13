The Wildcats boys volleyball team handed Penn Hills a straight-set sweep, winning by the scores of 25 – 12, 25 – 23 and 25 – 13 Tuesday in a Class AAA, Section 3 match.
Senior co-captains Brennan Ward and Enzo Rodi paced the Wildcats on offense with kill totals of seven and six respectively, with Ward additionally leading the team on defense recording 11 digs. Tyler Nelson and Isiac Waszo each racked up four kills on the night while Rocco Marino and Josh Havrilla posted kills of two and one.
Setting the table for the Wildcat hitters was setter Josh Havrilla who accounted for 20 assists in the match.
Another large part of the Wildcats’ scoring came from the service line where Ruben Rojas delivered seven service aces, followed by the six aces of Brennan Ward and five from Tyler Nelson.
In addition to Ward’s team-leading 11 digs, defensive contributions in the victory came from Rojas’s nine digs, Rodi with eight digs and 12 additional digs from Josh Havrilla and Nelson 7 and 5 respectively.
Greater Latrobe’s JV also swept their match by the scores of 25 – 8, 25 – 18. Sam Kiesel set the bar on offense for the JV squad with 4 kills followed by Owen Ward with three kills and Tyler Bauer, Luke Fiore, Ethan Shoemaker James Sweeny and John Elder all scored one kill apiece. Serves proved just as beneficial to the JV as they did to the varsity with Owen Ward collecting five services aces and Jacob Elliot and Eric Bisignani each recording four aces. Luke Fiore added three aces to the Wildcat cause. Bisignani also distributed 11 assists while performing his setting duties.
Sam Kiesel and Owen Ward topped the defensive charts with four digs each, Eric Bisignani and Luke Fiore each added three digs on the night and Tyler Bauer contributed two digs
Latrobe will travel to take on the Penn-Trafford Warriors on April 14 in another Class AAA, Section contest.
