Greater Latrobe continued their strong play by beating Indiana Area 202-205 at Indiana Country Club in a Class 3A, Section 1 match. The Wildcats were led by Junior PJ Germano with a two-over-par 38 that included an eagle on the par five on hole No. 5.

Also tying for low medalist honors was freshman Jack Sacriponte with a 38. The Wildcats will return to action on Aug. 26 when the host Armstrong.

