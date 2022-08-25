Greater Latrobe continued their strong play by beating Indiana Area 202-205 at Indiana Country Club in a Class 3A, Section 1 match. The Wildcats were led by Junior PJ Germano with a two-over-par 38 that included an eagle on the par five on hole No. 5.
Also tying for low medalist honors was freshman Jack Sacriponte with a 38. The Wildcats will return to action on Aug. 26 when the host Armstrong.
GL: Jake Pavlik 42, PJ Germano 38, JM Krajc 43, Jack Sacriponte 38, JD Robinson 41, Jack Ridilla 43.
Mt. Pleasant Area 216, Derry Area 218
The Trojans suffered their first loss of the season to host Mount Pleasant 216-218 at Norvelt Wednesday afternoon to move to 4-1 in Class A, Section 2 and 5-1 overall.
The overall low-medalist honors went to the Viking’s Colin Hayes with a 38. Ashton Beighley led DA with a 40. Owen Hammers followed with a 43, with Hunter Jurica and Antonio Hauser coming in with a pair of 44s. Chase Sheffler rounded out the top 5 with a 47 for the team.
Ryan Karfelt tied Jurica with a 44, While Hayes earned the lone individual head-to-head match up win of the day for the Vikings. Aydan Gross shot a 41, while Cole Surma came in at 44. Nico Pisula’s 49 help the Vikings edge out the Trojans.
The Trojans will host the Greensburg Salem Golden Lions at 3 p.m. on Aug. 26 at the Latrobe Elks to close out the first half of the section schedule.
Ligonier Valley 202, Jeanette 323
The Ligonier Valley Rams boys golf team improved their record to 2-2 with a 202-323 Class 2A, Section 2 victory over Jeannette at Greensburg Country Club Wednesday. With the loss, Jeannette falls to 0-4.
Brody McIntosh was the medalist for Ligonier Valley with a 37 and Nate Homan was the low score for Jeannette with a 56. The Rams are back in action on Aug. 29 as they host Mount Pleasant at Champion Lakes.
Ligonier Valley: Brody McIntosh 37, Luke Lentz 39, Chad Shank 40, Will Morford 42, Tyler Jones 44
Mt. Pleasant Area 193, Derry Area 245
Mount Pleasant Area handed Derry Area a 193-245 defeat in a Class 2A, Section 2 contest Wednesday.
Natalie Miller was the overall low-medalist shooting a 46 for the Vikings at the Latrobe Elks. Emily Eutsey was a stoke off the pace with a 47, and Allie Tepper was two strokes off the pace at 49. Gabby Kineer came in with a 51.
Bethany Dixon led the Lady Trojans with a 57.
