The Greater Latrobe boys basketball team has shown hints all season of what it is capable of but has not been able to get over the hump.
For senior night, the Wildcats stepped up and played what could be described as their best overall game of the season with a 50-47 nonsection win over the visiting Quaker Valley Tuesday.
"It feels good," Wildcats coach Brad Wetzel said. "The practices have been good. We're improving in some areas. I thought our pressure was good. I thought our execution in certain sets was nice. It feels like we are making those hard, difficult steps ... It is like being in sand a bit. These steps are hard to come by. I'm just glad we are taking them in the right direction."
It was a game that saw the lead change numerous times throughout the first half.
Quaker Valley took an 11-10 lead into the second quarter, but the Wildcats started to gel in the second quarter, with key three-pointers by Max Butler and Darius Davis to kick up the Latrobe offense.
The Wildcats took a 26-22 lead into the half.
The tide looked like it could shift to the Quakers in the third quarter as they came out of the half to net 16 points in the quarter, while the Wildcats looked a bit flat.
And Quaker Valley made up the difference in the third quarter to take a 38-33 lead into the fourth quarter.
But, the Wildcats course corrected at the start of the fourth quarter. And by the 4:49 mark, they retook the lead at 39-38.
"We came out blazing (in the fourth)," Wetzel said. "I thought there we had a chance to blow the thing open a little bit. They are a very good team. Skillwise, they are very solid."
The Wildcats carried a 48-43 lead in the final second of the game when Quaker Valley's Noah Jordan hit a three-pointer with just over four seconds left in the game to get the Quakers within one point at 48-47.
But John Wetzel hit two free throws in the closing seconds to push the Latrobe lead back 50-47 and Alex Tatsch grabbed a couple key rebounds to help the Wildcats solidify the win.
"Tonight, I thought it came down to some big rebounds there at the end," Wetzel said. "Alex (Tatsch) had some big boards. I can go across the board; I thought everybody really contributed. I thought our pressure was really good, from the second quarter on. It was nice to get those free throws there at the end ... I thought tonight we played one of our better games of the year."
Senior Landon Butler led all scorers with 19 points, with Wetzel adding 15 points.
The Wildcats will next host Kiski Area on Jan. 27 for a Class 5A, Section 3 game.
Burrell 78, Ligonier Valley 66
Burrell came out and carried a 45-24 lead into the half and weathered a late rally by Ligonier Valley to take the 78-66 Class 3A, Section 3 win Tuesday.
Chet Dillamen led the Rams scoring with 22 points, while Jimmy Pleskovitch had 11 points and 11 rebounds for a Ligonier Valley double-double. Haden Sierocky had 11 points and nine assists and Parker Hollick added 17 points for the Rams.
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.