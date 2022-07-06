The storms may have stayed away for the start of the American Legion District 31 quarterfinals, but Latrobe brought a deluge of hits to Legion-Keener Park Tuesday as it rolled to a 12-0 victory in five innings over Mount Pleasant in game one of a best-of-three series.
“The kids earned it; they earned the top seed,” Latrobe manager Jason Bush said. “They earned the opportunity to play at home. We really swung the bat really well. When you have your guy on the mound like Payton (Henry), who has been so good all year. It feels like if we can get a couple runs, we are in pretty good shape. We got more than a couple runs, so I’m pretty happy with that.”
Henry did his part for the Jethawks.
He pitched all five innings, giving up two hits, striking out nine and walking none.
The Jethawks wasted little time in letting loose a torrent of offense as they tallied two runs in the bottom of the first to take a 2-0 lead.
Erick Batista singled to get on base for Latrobe. On two wild pitches, he moved to third base. Batista would score the first run of the game when Vinny Amatucci grounded out.
Latrobe scored its next run when Logan Short singled to get on base then Logan Bradish hit a triple that scored Short and put the Jethawks up 2-0.
In the bottom of the second, the Jethawks added to their lead when Rayce King was driven home by a Haden Sierocky triple.
The Jethawks added another run to make it 4-0 in the bottom of the third when Bradish drove in Vinny Amatucci via an RBI-single.
The gathering storm that was the Latrobe offense unleashed for a torrent of runs in the bottom of the sixth as the Jethawks exploded for six to further push its lead to 10-0.
Sierocky led off the inning with his second triple of the game.
Batista, next, hit the ball down the third baseline and beat the throw to first base, with the commotion, Sierocky plated putting the Jethawks up 5-0.
After a Vinny Amatucci walk, Short, Bradish and Payton Henry had back-to-back-to-back RBI-singles to extend the Latrobe lead to 8-0.
Next, Jake Albaugh grounded out to short, allowing Bradish to score and bumping the Jethawks’ lead up to 9-0.
Sierocky closed the scoring of the inning for Latrobe when he hit a single to plate Henry, pushing the Jethawks’ lead to 10-0.
The Jethawks would add two more runs in the bottom of the fifth to hit 12-0 and invoking the league’s mercy rule.
Latrobe heads to Mount Pleasant today for a 5:30 p.m. game start, where the Jethawks look to close out the series.
“We go to Mount Pleasant (today) with a chance to sweep the series which would be big this time of year as you are trying to conserve pitchers’ arms,” Bush said. “If you can get a sweep, then you get two days off before the semifinals start, and again, this time of year, that is big. So, that is our goal is to go there and get the win and sweep the series.”
---
Mt. Pleasant 0 Latrobe 12 (5 inn.) ab r h ab r h Golgosky 2 0 0 Sierocky 4 1 3 Nicotera 2 0 0 Batista 3 2 0 Chatfield 2 0 0 V.Amatucci 1 2 0 Kitz 2 0 0 Zaccagnini 1 1 0 Sofranko 2 0 2 Short 3 2 2 JakeKitz 2 0 0 Basciano 0 1 0 Painter 2 0 0 Bradish 3 1 3 Marne 2 0 0 Fazeka 1 0 1 Moore 1 0 0 Henry 3 1 2 Moreland 0 0 0 Albaugh 3 0 0 L.Amatucci 1 0 0 King 2 1 0 Schreyer 1 0 1 Totals 17 0 2 Totals 26 12 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.