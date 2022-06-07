It was not only a battle of two undefeated teams in American Legion District 31 baseball but of the two teams that shared the league title in 2021 when Latrobe and Bushy Run took to the field at Legion-Keener Park Monday.
“They are a good team,” Latrobe head coach Jason Bush said. “They came in 3-0 in the league and 5-0 overall. They are a team who we are going to see again. They are well-coached. It is a good baseball team and we knew we were going to battle. It was a big W for us.”
And battle the Jethawks did in their 9-5 win over Bushy Run. With the win, Latrobe improves to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in league action.
Latrobe went up 1-0 early in the bottom-of-the-first inning when Hayden Sierocky scored on a sac fly by Vinny Amatucci.
Payton Henry kept Bushy Run off the scoreboard until the fourth inning when it put together a rally.
Bushy Run drove in its first run and tied the game a 1-all early in the fourth. Gavin Good would push Bushy Run into a 2-1 lead when he scored from third base on a wild pitch. Bushy Run would knock in another run to make it a 3-1 game by the end of the inning.
It would not take long for Latrobe to get back the runs it gave up and then more in the bottom-of-the-fourth inning.
A bloop single by Broderick Schreyer over Bushy Run’s second baseman’s glove scored Henry to draw the Jethawks to 3-2.
It would tie the game at 3-3 when Sierocky hit into a fielder’s choice allowing Jake Albaugh to score from third base.
Latrobe would take the lead for good when Erick Batista singled to drive in two more runs putting the Jethawks up 5-3.
Still in the bottom of the inning, Vinny Amatucci would connect with the ball sending it to deep left field for a triple, the only extra-base hit of the game, scoring two more RBIs and extending Latrobe’s lead to 7-3.
Bushy Run pulled its starting pitcher Nolan Marasti and brought in Drew Sherwin. Logan Bradish welcomed Sherwin into the game with a blistering grounder towards second base, scoring an RBI and putting Latrobe up 8-3.
The Jethawks would get one more run in the inning when Albaugh hit a single to the gap in center-right field, driving in an RBI and making it 9-3 Latrobe.
“I think that is the sign of a good team,” Bush said. “When you give up some runs and you come right back and score, you get those runs right back. Not only did we get the runs back, but we got more and added on. I think the guys did great and made some adjustments at the plate. They drove the ball the other way for some RBIs. Vinny had the big triple.”
Henry would continue pitching through the fifth inning, where he gave up one run, making it a 9-4 game.
Latrobe brought Adam Moreland in relief in the sixth inning. He pitched the next two innings, giving up just one run, striking out three and walking none.
“Payton did another great job,” Bush said. “Early in the game, he was getting so many strikeouts that his pitch count was getting high. It is a humid night and we have to take care of his arm, so he was only able to give us five (innings) because of the number of pitches he threw. They hit a couple balls and scored a couple runs off him, but after we had a little bit of trouble Adam came in and did a really good job. It is his second save of the early season.”
Henry earned the win for the Jethawks as he struck out 10 and walked two in his five innings pitched.
Latrobe will travel to play Homer City today.
---
Bushy Run 5 Latrobe 9
ab r h ab r h Sabol 3 0 0 Sierocky 3 2 0 Frers 4 0 0 Batista 4 1 2 Fontana 4 1 2 Short 2 1 1 Good 4 1 2 V.Amatucci 3 1 1 Temple 4 2 2 Bradish 4 1 1 Bigler 3 0 1 Henry 4 1 2 Rain 2 0 0 Albaugh 2 1 1 Hoffman 3 0 0 Moreland 0 0 0 Marasti 0 0 0 L.Amatucci 1 1 0 Brosak 2 1 0 Schreyer 2 0 1
Totals 29 5 7 Totals 25 9 9 BR 000 311 0 — 5 7 2 Gr. Latrobe 100 800 x 9 9 2 Doubles: L: V. Amatucci. Strikeouts by: BR: Marasti-1. L: Henry-10, Moreland-3. Winning pitcher: Payton Henry. Losing pitcher: Nolan Marasti.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.