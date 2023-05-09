Greater Latrobe seized victory in dramatic walk-off fashion, thanks to a walk-off walk at the end of the game to topple Mars Area. The game was tied at two with the Wildcats batting in the bottom of the tenth when Jacob Cramer drew a walk, scoring one run.
The pitching was strong on both sides. Greater Latrobe pitchers struck out seven, while Mars pitchers sat down 12.
The Wildcats took an early lead in the first inning. Anthony Massari drove in one run when he doubled.
Mars knotted the game up at two in the top of the seventh inning when Jake Johnson’s sac fly scored one run for Mars.
Dominick Cararini led things off on the hill for Greater Latrobe. The pitcher went six innings, allowing one run on no hits and striking out three.
Kyle Haddad led things off on the pitcher’s mound for Mars. He surrendered two runs on three hits over four innings, striking out four and walking none. Roman Brunsell, Jacob Maple, and Lego each contributed in relief for Mars.
The Wildcats collected eight hits. Erik Batista and Massari each racked up multiple hits. Batista led Greater Latrobe with four hits in five at-bats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.