Chase Sickenberger was a force on both sides of the ball for Greater Latrobe in its Class 5A, Section 1 victory over McKeesport.
It was the Wildcats’ second win in as many days over the Tigers. Monday they beat McKeesport 11-3. On Tuesday, Greater Latrobe blanked the Tigers, 8-0 in a game that got moved from a 7 p.m. start to a 3 p.m. to beat the rain that was forecast
Sickenberger not only earned the win as the pitcher, but he also helped launch the Wildcats’ offense with a solo shot home run in the first inning.
“Chase did a great job,” Greater Latrobe head coach Matt Basciano said. “He gave us what we needed. He got us deep into the game. He definitely could have kept going, but to save his arm, we brought in some other guys and they came in and shut them down too. We expect (Sickenberger) to challenge them; he is going to go at them. It is what we needed from him.”
Sickenberger went five innings, struck out four, allowed five hits and walked none in his pitching performance.
He, also, got the Wildcats off to a big first inning. Sickenberger smacked his homer, on his first pitch, to deep left field.
Logan Short would next single. Mason Krinock would come in to pinch run for him and eventually steal second base. Louie Amatucci would walk getting on first. Krinock and Amatucci would double steal second and third bases to advance to scoring positions.
Krinock would score on a sacrifice fly to left field by Erik Batista making the score 2-0.
Amatucci would eventually score on a single down the third-base line by Jacob Albaugh, pushing the Wildcats up 3-0.
Greater Latrobe would have another big inning in the second, where it scored two more runs. Again Sickenberger contributed an RBI early in the inning, putting the Wildcats up 4-0. Vinny Amatucci would add another RBI to bring the score to 5-0.
In the third inning, Batista would score on a fielder’s choice. Albaugh would score later in the inning on a fielder’s choice to put the Wildcats up 5-0.
The Wildcats would add another run in the fourth inning. Krinock would score from second base on a single by Logan Bradish to center field.
“It is two big section ... well, every win in this section is big,” Basciano said. “Starting out 2-0 is huge. Fortunately, the administration worked to get the game moved up and get it in before the rain came. We didn’t want to give (McKeesport) any life and hope, and section games are big. Everyone is going to fight and claw, we jumped out early with those runs. It was a strong, strong start.”
Basciano was happy overall with the 2-0 start to section play, but he already has an eye on the schedule and Franklin-Regional.
“The offense put some runs on the board for him. It is always easier to pitch with a lead, so it takes some pressure off of (Sickenberger),” he said. “The defense played well today too. It was a pretty good game all-around, but there is some stuff we can work on to be ready for Franklin Regional on Monday.”
–––––
McKeesport 0 Greater Latrobe 8 ab r h ab r h
Reigh 3 0 1 Cramer 4 0 1 Shiffler 2 0 0 Sickenberger 4 2 1 Miller 1 0 0 Short 3 0 2 Strom 3 0 1 L.Amatucci 1 0 1 Peterson 3 0 1 V.Amatucci 2 1 1 Marcic 3 0 0 Bradish 2 0 1 Tucker 2 0 0 Batista 0 1 0 Scharritter 2 0 1 Albaugh 2 1 1 Riggs 1 0 0 Fazekas 2 0 0 Kovach 2 0 1 Krinock 1 2 0 Heyz 3 0 0 Miele 3 1 2
Totals 25 0 5 Totals 25 8 9McK 000 000 0 — 051Gr. Latrobe 322 100 0 — 891 Doubles: GL: Short. Home runs: GL: Sickenberger. Strikeouts by: M: Heyz-2. GL: Sickenberger-4. Winning pitcher: Chase Sickenberger Losing pitcher: Richard Heyz
(0) comments
