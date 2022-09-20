The Lady Wildcats soccer team battled Class 3A, Section 3 foe Penn-Trafford to 1-1 tie that took two overtime periods to decide Monday at Rossi Field. Greater Latrobe's Lauren Bell got her team on the scoreboard near the close of the first half when she went cross goal on the Warriors with the ball bouncing off the goal post and in to put the Wildcats up 1-0 with 2:18 left in the first half. Emma Stover would draw the Warriors even at 1-all in the second half and from there the two teams played hard through two overtimes periods and could not break the deadlock. Greater Latrobe returns to action on Sept. 21 when it travels to Gateway.
Latrobe and PT battle to 1-1 section soccer tie (Standalone Photos)
