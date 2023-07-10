Latrobe All-Stars win 8-10-year-old District 26 crown

The Latrobe Little League 8-10-year-old All-Stars are the Pennsylvania 8-10-year-old District 26 Baseball Champions. Lying down are Owen Strauser and Noah Dominick; kneeling is Dylan Hantz; standing are Mason Dlugos, Jahir Franklin, Mason Fernell, Amaryon Meter, Will Benning, Jaxson Nave, Sam Silvis, Camden Dunlap, Brayden Rudy, Brock Stowers; coaches are Eric Hantz and Tyler Bradley, along with manager John Russo.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Amaryon Meter and Mason Fernell combined to throw a two-hitter Friday, July 7, against West Point for an 8-2 win, and with it, the Pennsylvania 8-10-year-old District 26 Baseball Championship.

Latrobe swept the best-of-three series after winning Game 1 by a 3-2 score in action Wednesday, July 5.

