Latrobe All-Stars win 8-10-year-old District 26 crown

Amaryon Meter and Mason Fernell combined to throw a two-hitter Friday, July 7, against West Point for an 8-2 win, and with it, the Pennsylvania 8-10-year-old District 26 Baseball Championship.
Latrobe swept the best-of-three series after winning Game 1 by a 3-2 score in action Wednesday, July 5.
Meter started and went three innings as Fernell came in to get the victory in relief. Latrobe will advance to the Section 2 Tournament starting July 17 in West Middlesex. Its first game is 5 p.m. against District 4.
A scoring synopsis follows:
In the bottom of the first inning, Ryker Stecko started on the hill for West Point. Dylan Hantz walked. Hantz advanced to second and third bases on two wild pitches. Brayden Rudy singled home Hantz (Latrobe 1, West Point 0).
In the top of the third frame, with Meter starting on the hill for Latrobe, Easton Teska was hit by pitch. Teska took second base on wild pitch. Matias Carabello singled to left field, plating Teska (Latrobe 1, West Point 1).
In the bottom of the third inning, Sam Silvis and Fernell drew walks. Mason Dlugos hit into a fielder’s choice, erasing Fernell at second base. Dlugos stole second base. Silvis scored on a wild pitch (Latrobe 2, West Point 1).
In the top of the fourth frame, Salem Sciullo drew a walk. Fernell came in to pitch for Latrobe. Ryker Stecko hit into a fielder’s choice, erasing Sciullo at second base. Stecko took second base on a wild pitch. Dominic Bova singled to center field to plate Stecko (Latrobe 2, West Point 2).
In the home half of the fourth inning, Carson Cole came in to pitch for West Point. Owen Strauser drew a walk. Strauser advanced to second base on a wild pitch. Rudy singled to center field and Strauser was held up at third base. Rudy took second base on the throw into home. Meter grounded out, scoring Strauser, and a throwing error allowed Rudy to score as well. Jaxson Nave reached on an infield error. Camden Dunlap beat out an infield single, moving Nave to second base. Jahir Franklin hit into a fielder’s choice, erasing Dunlap at second base. Will Benning reached on an infield error, plating Nave and moving Franklin to second base. Silvis hit into a fielder’s choice with all runners safe and the bases loaded. Franklin took home on a wild pitch (Latrobe 6, West Point 2).
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Hilton Bricker came in to pitch for West Point. With one out, Brock Stowers drew a walk. Stowers advanced to second base on a wild pitch. Noah Dominick singled to center field, plating Stowers. Dominick advanced to second base on the throw to the plate. Hantz bunted for a single, holding Dominick at second base. Dominick and Hantz advanced one base on a wild pitch. Rudy hit a fly ball to right field that was dropped, allowing Dominick to score. Hantz was thrown out at the plate (Latrobe 8, West Point 2).
Fernell picked up the win for Latrobe, throwing three innings, allowing one run on one hit, striking out three and walking one. Meter started on the mound, allowing one run on one hit, striking out four and walking two.
West Point’s Cole suffered the loss, throwing one inning, surrendering four runs on two hits, striking out one and walking one. Stecko started on the mound, allowing two runs on one hit, striking out six and walking four. Pitching in relief, Bricker threw one inning, giving up two runs on two hits, striking out one and walking one.
Latrobe’s hitters were Brayden Rudy (two singles, RBI), Noah Dominick (single, RBI), Camden Dunlap (single), Dylan Hantz (single) and Meter (two RBIs).
West Point’s hitters were Matias Carabello (single, RBI) and Dominic Bova (single, RBI).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.