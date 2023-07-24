The Latrobe Little League 8-10-year-old All-Star team won the Clymer Tournament held Tuesday, July 18, through Saturday, July 22.
Latrobe clinched the crown with a 13-1 win Saturday over Clymer, avenging a 2-1 loss to them one day prior.
Latrobe held an early 1-0 lead Saturday against Clymer before posting five runs in the top of the third inning for a 6-0 advantage. A Camden Dunlap single to center field plated Jahir Franklin and Brayden Rudy for a 4-0 lead. Later in the inning, Sam Silvis hit a hard ground ball to second base, which resulted in an error. Dunlap and Owen Strauser both scored on the play, increasing Latrobe’s lead to 6-0.
Latrobe scored three additional runs in the top half of the fourth inning for a 9-0 advantage. After consecutive one-out walks, Brock Stowers advanced to third base on a wild pitch, then scored on an error. After Rudy was hit by a pitch, Dunlap hit a double to left field to score Dylan Hantz and Rudy for a 9-0 lead.
Clymer finally got on the board with one run in the home half of the fourth frame, but Latrobe regained that run with one in the top of the fifth for a 10-1 score.
Latrobe put an exclamation point on the game with three runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Hantz reached first base on an error to open the inning, then advanced to second base on a wild pitch during the next at-bat. He later stole third base before Franklin worked a base on balls, putting runners at the corners.
With Rudy up to bat, Franklin stole second base while Hantz scored on a steal of home for an 11-1 lead. Later in the inning, Dunlap hit a double to center field to plate Franklin for a 12-1 advantage. After Dunlap advanced to third base on a wild pitch, he scored on a Strauser groundout as Latrobe increased its lead to 13-1.
Dunlap was 3 for 3 with two doubles, two runs scored and five RBIs for Latrobe, followed by Hantz, who scored four runs in the game. Strauser was 1 for 4 with one double, one run scored and one RBI. Mason Dlugos was 2 for 2 in the win.
Mason Fernell was the winning pitcher as he threw three innings and struck out one. He was relieved by Amaryon Meter, who gave up one run (earned) on two hits in two innings of work. He struck out one batter and walked a pair. Strauser struck out one and walked one in one inning. Latrobe pitchers gave up just three hits in the game.
LATROBE 10, CAMBRIA 0
In a game played earlier in the day Saturday, starting pitcher Fernell and relief pitcher Strauser combined for a five-inning no-hitter against Cambria.
A bunt single in the home half of the third inning by Stowers had two runners aboard for Latrobe. After both runners advanced to second and third on a wild pitch, Hantz hit a double to center field to score Jaxson Nave and Stowers for a 2-0 advantage.
Latrobe increased the lead to 3-0 in the following inning as Rudy scored on a Dunlap single to left field.
Latrobe put the game out of reach with a seven-run fifth inning. Meter led off with a double, then scored on a two-run home run from Nave for a 5-0 lead. Franklin later hit a triple to left field, plating Stowers and Hantz for a 7-0 advantage. Franklin scored after Rudy reached safely on an error at second base for an eight-run lead. Strauser later hit a double, and an error at third base allowed Rudy to score and Strauser to advance to third on the play. Silvis followed with a sacrifice fly to center field to score Strauser for a 10-0 advantage.
On the hill, Latrobe didn’t have much trouble as Fernell struck out six batters in three innings of work. Strauser handled the game’s final two innings as he struck out two, walked two and hit one batter with a pitch. Latrobe did not commit any errors in the win.
Franklin and Hantz both finished the game 2 for 3 with one run scored and two RBIs. Hantz, Meter and Strauser each hit one double in the game, while Franklin hit one triple. Nave had the only home run of the game.
LATROBE 17, KEYSTONE WHITE 2
Latrobe scored early and often Saturday against Keystone White in a 17-2 win.
Keystone White gave up 12 runs in the bottom of the first inning as Latrobe took a commanding 12-1 lead and never looked back.
A single from Silvis scored Franklin and Rudy for an early 3-1 advantage. Meter later hit a double to score Silvis and Dlugos for a 6-1 advantage. Nave followed by reaching on an error, scoring Fernell. A Stowers single scored Meter for an 8-1 Latrobe lead. A single by Strauser later in the opening inning scored Hantz and Franklin as Latrobe was in the driver’s seat with a 12-1 lead.
After Keystone White scored another solo run in the top of the second inning, Latrobe plated three more for a 15-2 advantage.
A Meter groundout scored Dlugos for the team’s 13th run, and Nave followed with a two-run home run to center field, scoring Franklin for a 15-2 Latrobe lead.
Latrobe scored two additional runs in the third inning for a 17-2 win. Rudy scored on a Strauser groundout, and Dlugos later hit a single to score Dunlap for a 17-2 advantage, invoking a 15-run mercy rule after three innings of play.
Rudy was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and two RBIs, while Silvis was 2 for 3 with one run scored and two RBIs. Nave was 1 for 2 with one home run, two runs scored and three RBIs. Meter hit one double and also recorded three RBIs in the game.
Rudy pitched one inning, giving up one run on one hit while striking out two batters. He was relieved by Hantz, who gave up one run (earned) on one hit in one inning of work. He walked two batters before handing the ball to Franklin, who struck out one batter in one inning of work.
CLYMER 2, LATROBE 1
The Latrobe All-Stars lost their only game of the tournament Friday with a close 2-1 heartbreaker to Clymer.
Latrobe scored the game’s first run in the top of the opening frame. Hantz led off with a single, and Rudy followed with a walk, putting two runners aboard. Both later advanced one base on a wild pitch, putting runners in scoring position. Stowers later hit into a fielder’s choice as Hantz scored for the early one-run advantage.
Clymer was able to limit the damage, however, as the team recorded a double play to end the inning with Latrobe ahead 1-0.
Clymer plated a pair in the home half of the third inning to take a 2-1 lead and held on for the win.
Strauser put in two innings of work, striking out two batters and walking a pair. He was relieved by Franklin, who gave up two runs (one earned) on two hits in one inning of work. Franklin struck out two and walked one before handing the ball to Meter, who fanned two and walked a pair while giving up one hit in one inning. Rudy pitched the final inning for Latrobe as he held the opposition hitless.
Latrobe had a chance to tie the score in the top of the sixth inning as a pop fly single from Rudy over the first baseman loaded the bases with only one out. From there, a line drive was caught at third base for the second out before a strikeout ended the Latrobe threat.
LATROBE 10, FOREST HILLS 8
The Latrobe All-Stars scored a comeback in their opening game with a 10-8 victory over Forest Hills.
Forest Hills held a 3-0 lead over the first two innings before Latrobe got on the board with one run in the top of the third frame.
Rudy hit into a fielder’s choice to score Nave as Forest Hills led by a 3-1 score. The top half of the inning ended with a double play as a Latrobe runner was caught trying to advance to third base after a flyout to left field.
Forest Hills quickly rebounded with a pair in the home half of the third inning for a 5-1 lead. After a scoreless fourth frame, Latrobe exploded with nine runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a 10-5 advantage.
A Silvis single, Hantz walk and Rudy single loaded the bases for Dunlap, who hit a grounder into a fielder’s choice to score Silvis to trim the deficit to 5-2. Rudy was out at second base on the play for the second out of the inning.
From there, Latrobe scored an improbable five runs with two outs on the board.
Stowers was hit by a pitch to again load the bases, and Fernell worked a base on balls to score Hantz, cutting the margin to two runs at 5-3. A walk to Dlugos made it 5-4 as Dunlap scored, and Franklin followed with a timely single to plate Stowers and Fernell for a 6-5 Latrobe lead. Strauser walked to again load the bases, and Nave followed with a grand slam to clear the bases, giving Latrobe a 10-5 advantage.
Forest Hills scored three runs in the home half of the frame but were unable to make up the deficit as Latrobe earned a 10-8 victory.
Nave was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and four RBIs, followed by Franklin, who was 1 for 3 with one run scored and two RBIs.
Rudy started the game for Latrobe, pitching 1.2 innings while giving up three runs (three earned) on four hits while walking three batters. He was relieved by Strauser, who went 1.1 innings, giving up two unearned runs on one hit. He struck out one batter and issued one base on balls. Dunlap struggled during his mound appearance, walking three batters before handing the ball to Hantz. Hantz pitched the final two innings for Latrobe as he gave up three runs (three earned) on two hits. He struck out one batter and walked three.
