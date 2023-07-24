Latrobe Little League 8-10-year-old All-Star team wins Clymer Tournament

Members of the Latrobe Little League 8-10-year-old All-Star team are Will Benning, Mason Dlugos, Noah Dominick, Camden Dunlap, Mason Fernell, Jahir Franklin, Dylan Hantz, Amaryon Meter, Jaxson Nave, Brayden Rudy, Sam Silvis, Brock Stowers and Owen Strauser, along with coaches Eric Hantz and Tyler Bradley, and manager John Russo. The team on Saturday, July 22, captured the Clymer Tournament, earning an overall record of 4-1.

The Latrobe Little League 8-10-year-old All-Star team won the Clymer Tournament held Tuesday, July 18, through Saturday, July 22.

Latrobe clinched the crown with a 13-1 win Saturday over Clymer, avenging a 2-1 loss to them one day prior.

