The Latrobe Little League 8-10-year-old All-Star team rode strong group play into a championship game appearance at the Conemaugh Valley 10U Tournament. Latrobe’s run to the championship game included wins and contributions of all different sizes as the group rode the rollercoaster that a tournament can bring.
Latrobe started their run through the Conemaugh Valley 10U tournament with a comeback win against Cambria. Latrobe found themselves up 3-0 after a strong first inning, but an even stronger second inning for Cambria saw Latrobe fall behind 6-3 giving up all of Cambria’s six runs in the single inning.
Despite the momentum being on Cambria’s side, Latrobe quickly answered back with their second three-run inning of the game to tie the score at six runs for each side.
Latrobe was then able to score the go-ahead run in the third before adding an insurance run in the fourth. The game ended in the fifth inning after the maximum time limit was reached ending the game at its 8-6 final
Sam Silvis, Brayden Rudy, Owen Strauser, Jahir Franklin, Mason Dlugos and Amaryon Meter each had an RBI in the win, while Dylan Hantz had a double and single in the win. Strauser was credited with the win on the mound.
After completing an impressive comeback in the team’s first game of the tournament, the 10U’s bats were on fire in Game 2. Against Conemaugh Valley Latrobe scored 22 runs in just three innings to get the win via run rule with a final score of 22-7.
Latrobe came screaming out of the gates, putting up 10 runs in the bottom of the first. A trio of doubles, several wild pitches and a series of walks compounded the issue for Conemaugh Valley. In Latrobe’s next inning at the plate they were able to score two more runs, bringing their total to 12. A walk, single and error loaded the bases for Latrobe and they were able to capitalize with another single, scoring one run, and another hit by pitch scoring the other.
Despite the deficit Conemaugh Valley came roaring back to life, scoring 7 runs in the next half frame to make the game interesting and bring the score to 12-7.
The bats for Latrobe once again came roaring back to life, scoring 10 runs in an inning for the second time this game. The bases were loaded on walks before the base hits started coming. A double, five singles and more defensive miscues allowed Latrobe to pile on the additional 10 runs they needed to put the run rule in effect.
As one would expect, Latrobe’s offensive stats were impressive. Franklin led the way with a double, single and 4 RBIs. Rudy had a statline nearly identical to Franklin adding 3 RBIs instead of Franklin’s four. Also contributing 3 RBIs was Camden Dunlap who also added two singles. Meter, Strauser, Dlugos, and Brock Stowers each had one RBI in the win. Silvis, Mason Fernell and Hantz each contributed 2RBIs. Dunlap was the winning pitcher in the shortened ballgame.
Latrobe’s 10U team followed up the offensive onslaught with a defensive masterpiece, taking down Keystone 10-0 off of the back of a one-hit performance on the mound by pitcher Fernell. Even though the highlight was the pitching performance, the Latrobe offense provided enough support to end the game early with their second straight run-rule victory.
The Latrobe offense was slightly more methodical in this contest, scoring one run in the first, four in the second, two in the third and three in the fourth to win the game.
On the mound Fernell allowed just one hit, walking three and striking out three, pitching the entire contest.
On the offensive side of things Stowers and Rudy had two RBIs to go along with a combined three hits. Dunlap, Dlugos and Silvis each had an RBI in the win.
After those three games in group play Latrobe advanced to the semi-finals of the Conemaugh Valley tournament where they faced off against the hosting Conemaugh Valley. After giving up seven runs in a high scoring contest the first time they met, Latrobe once again put together a stellar defensive performance, holding their opponent to just one hit for the second time in a row.
Conemaugh Valley scored first, jumping out to an early 1-0 lead after the first half-inning. Latrobe’s bats answered back with five runs in their half of the first inning. Several wild pitches and smart base running helped Latrobe get their lead.
Latrobe would continue their offense with two more runs in the bottom of the second to expand the lead to 7-1. Once again smart baserunning proved to be pivotal as Latrobe scored the two runs without getting a hit.
In the third Latrobe plated three more runs to hit double digits. This time they managed to do so with a pair of singles in addition to an error, walk, and wild pitches.
Conemaugh attempted to answer back in the fourth, but after a triple they only managed to add one run to their total, reaching their final offensive output of two runs scored.
In the bottom of the fourth inning Latrobe would score the necessary runs to run-rule their third straight opponent. Winning by a final score of 13-2.
On the mound for Latrobe Rudy and Strauser combined for the one-hit performance, with Rudy claiming the win. Strauser was credited with a save after pitching the final two innings.
Offensively Franklin continued his strong tournament with a pair of singles and RBIs in the win. Strauser and Meter both contributed two RBIs to the Latrobe cause while Dunlap added one.
The win over Conemaugh Valley brought Latrobe to the championship game of the tournament where it faced off against Cambria, who Latrobe defeated in their first game of the tournament. This time, it was a different story as Cambria bounced back from that earlier loss to squeak out a 6-5 win in the championship game.
Latrobe jumped out to an early 1-0 lead after a walk put Hantz on base then an infield single moved him to second before he eventually scored on a fielder’s choice.
They then added to their lead in the bottom of the second when a single, a pair of errors, a catcher’s interference call and a steal of home granted Latrobe a 4-0 lead after two innings.
With the momentum firmly in Latrobe’s favor Cambria had to battle back, and it started the long trek in the top of the third inning when it erased Latrobe’s lead to tie the game at four. After a strong defensive performance for the majority of the tournament, Latrobe’s streak of good defense ended when it mattered most and allowed Cambria back into the game on errors, walks, and wild pitches.
Latrobe got right back at it in the bottom of the fifth, adding a run to regain a one-run lead. Rudy walked and made his way to third before a Strauser double brought him home.
Cambria, running out of time, got to work. Two walks and a single loaded the bases for Cambria before a double scored two and ended the game.
Silvis and Rudy combined for three singles and Strauser and Dunlap were responsible for one RBI each. Despite the loss it was a strong tournament for Latrobe as it only dropped one game by a single run. They outscored their opponents 58 to 21 over the course of the tournament.
