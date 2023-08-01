6-run rally dooms Latrobe All-Stars

Latrobe Little League 8-10-year-old All-Star team made it all the way to the championship game at the Conemaugh Valley 10u tournament. The team earlier won the Pennsylvania 8-10-year-old District 26 Baseball Championship. Lying down are Owen Strauser and Noah Dominick; kneeling is Dylan Hantz; standing are Mason Dlugos, Jahir Franklin, Mason Fernell, Amaryon Meter, Will Benning, Jaxson Nave, Sam Silvis, Camden Dunlap, Brayden Rudy, Brock Stowers; coaches are Eric Hantz and Tyler Bradley, along with manager John Russo.

The Latrobe Little League 8-10-year-old All-Star team rode strong group play into a championship game appearance at the Conemaugh Valley 10U Tournament. Latrobe’s run to the championship game included wins and contributions of all different sizes as the group rode the rollercoaster that a tournament can bring.

Latrobe started their run through the Conemaugh Valley 10U tournament with a comeback win against Cambria. Latrobe found themselves up 3-0 after a strong first inning, but an even stronger second inning for Cambria saw Latrobe fall behind 6-3 giving up all of Cambria’s six runs in the single inning.

