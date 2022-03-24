The Latrobe fifth-grade boys travel basketball team took second place at the PA Middle School Basketball Championships at State College on March 18-20.
The fourth annual state championship is a school/township-only tournament featuring qualified teams from all corners of Pennsylvania.
“Coach Jeremy, Coach Bill and I could not be more proud of these 10 players,” coach Randy Bauer said. “They played their hearts out this weekend and should not be disappointed in their performance”
The Latrobe fifth graders began their quest for the state championship at the qualifying Indiana Tournament in late January. Latrobe went 5-0 to receive its first bid to the state tournament.
The team then played at the Franklin Regional Panther Hoops Classic on Feb. 18-20. Latrobe again went undefeated, 4-0, to claim first place.
A week later at the Drugs Kill Dreams tournament held at Armstrong Jr./Sr. High, Latrobe blew through the competition, going 6-0, to claim the top spot, again.
Over three different tournaments, The Wildcats won 16 straight games heading into the middle-school championship at State College.
Latrobe started with its run at the state championship on Friday in a contest against Philadelphia’s MARA (Methacton Audubon Recreation Association) Warriors Blue Squad.
After a slow start, Latrobe’s defensive speed began to wear on the Warriors, and it won the contest 32-18. Latrobe advanced to the winners’ bracket round on March 19. The Saturday morning contest pitted Latrobe against another Philadelphia team, the Warminster Spartans who defeated Elizabeth-Forward in the first round to advance.
Latrobe played strong from the start and with everyone contributing to advance to the Final Four on Sunday with a 28-11 victory. In its Final-Four game on Sunday, the Wildcats faced off against the MARA Warriors White team.
It was a fairly tight game from the start. The first half ended with the Wildcats down by four.
The Warriors increased their lead to eight before Latrobe brought it to within two points with :50 seconds remaining.
Zach Krall hit a clutch three-pointer with :50 seconds remaining from deep in the right corner for the Wildcats to take a one-point lead. The Warriors immediately answered with a two-point bucket to take back the lead.
JoJo Monios sliced through two defenders with seven seconds to go for a layup to put the Wildcats up 24-23.
Tough defensive play preserved the win to send Latrobe to the state championship game.
In the state championship game, the Wildcats faced off against the Deep Run Skyhawks out of Philadelphia.
Latrobe took an early 11-2 lead with some great defensive turnovers and fast-break points. The Skyhawks mounted a comeback through some great three-point shooting and took the lead at the half.
The hot hands continued in the second half for the Skyhawks as they continued to make multiple three-point shots as Latrobe’s shooting went cold. The Wildcats continued to battle until the end but fell short of the title with a 40-25 loss to the Skyhawks.
“I think the previous game took a lot of us emotionally with the back and forth and the last-second win, but the Skyhawks shot the ball like no other fifth-grade team I have seen,” Bauer said. “Everything went in. No matter what we did, the baskets kept falling for them. I know our kids are disappointed but we have seen them get so much better since day 1. They are better, smarter basketball players and a great group of kids. They don’t realize it but there were 19-1 over their last 20 tournament games. That’s pretty impressive in itself.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.